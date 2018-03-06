Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found cannabis at a man’s New Mill home - but he claimed he had no idea how the drugs got there.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that officers searched the Lydgate Close address on September 19 last year.

They were called over concerns about the occupier Alan Roberts’ welfare but discovered three cannabis plants in one of the bedrooms.

There were also some resealable plastic bags containing cannabis seeds and a set of electronic scales, Mr Wills said.

Roberts, 39, pleaded not guilty to a charge of producing the class B drug.

He claims he went to his local shop leaving the door insecure and found the plants in his room when he got back.

Roberts said he then tried to destroy one of the plants but then police arrived.

His trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on May 24.