SUBMITTED

Claire Bourne works to tree in tree preservation order 03/79, 96, Woodlea Avenue, Marsh.

Idris Ali construction of two-storey side and rear extension, 84, Carr Street, Marsh.

Cognita Schools Ltd, C/O Agent construction of two ancillary buildings, Huddersfield Grammar School, Luck Lane, Marsh.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, C/O agent, construction of 82 dwellings, landscaping and associated works, Land off Crosland Road, Oakes.

Berkley Square Common Investment Fund Li works to trees tree preservation order 29/17, Newey And Eyre Ltd Unit 25, The Ringway Centre, Beck Road, Huddersfield.

Mr Skapski construction of single-storey rear extension (Within a Conservation Area), 6, Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

N Mear construction of garage, 174, Lamb Hall Road, Longwood.

Turtle Bay listed building consent for internal and external alterations, Turtle Bay, 50, King Street, Huddersfield.

Imagile Professional Services Ltd listed building consent for replacement roof, Royds Hall Kirklees Council, Physical Resources c/o Agent variation of condition 5. (site layout) on previous permission no. 2016/94285 for outline application for construction of primary school building and reconfiguration of existing playing pitches, Playing fields and Allotments adjacent to, Clare Hill Playing Fields, Clare Hill, Huddersfield Community School, Luck Lane, Paddock.

Mott McDonald Bentley installation of water treatment system kiosk, Longwood Upper Reservoir, Holmefield Road, Longwood.

Eurolink Properties Ltd demolition of existing dwelling and construction of two dwellings with associated access, landscaping and works, Craig Heath, 7 Beaumont Park Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Christine Blakeman construction of agricultural barn, Blake Lea Cottage, Blake Lea Lane, Marsden.

Nab Lane Properties, c/o Agent discharge of conditions 3, 4 and 9 on previous permission 2017/94154 for change of use from vacant shop unit to restaurant/takeaway and ice cream parlour (within a Conservation Area), 1000-1004, Manchester Road, Linthwaite.

John Playle works to trees tree preservation order, Green Cliff House, Green Cliff, Honley, Holmfirth.

Matthew Hallworth construction of two-storey extension to side, 35, Roaine Drive, Holmfirth.

Mr & Mrs Travis construction of extension to garage, 90, Greenfield Road, Holmfirth.

M Pinfold construction of illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth.

M Pinfold restoration, rebuilding and conversion of derelict workshop buildings to A3 (food and drink) and D1 (gallery) (within a Conservation Area), Norridge Bottom, Holmfirth.

Andrew Pesterfield construction of two-storey side extension and rear porch, Harewood, 6, Kirkbridge Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

R Wood construction of extension and alterations to convert barn to dwelling (within a Conservation Area), adj, 20, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

T Blairs non material amendment on previous application 2017/90685 for demolition of existing two-storey storage building and construction of detached building for existing funeral business, T W Birks And Son Ltd Funeral Directors, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

R Wood construction of extensions and alterations to one dwelling to form two dwellings (within a conservation area), 20, Manor Road, Farnley Tyas.

Mr & Mrs M Walker construction of extension and alterations to convert detached garage to dwelling, Rose Glen, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

D & LS Developments works to tree preservation order 19/17, Woodlands Mill, Luke Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

N Naveed construction of single-storey rear extension, 36, Kirkstone Avenue, Dalton.

Olivia Jane Kelly construction of porch to front, 9, Lascelles Hall Road, Lascelles Hall.

Executors of HD Stephenson, c/o Agent outline application for construction of residential development, Land to the rear of 11 Holme Avenue, Dalton.

Abdul Jabbar construction of community centre and mosque Madni Jamia Masjid, 12, Macham Street, Lockwood.

D Wood construction of forestry building, Land off, Wool Row Lane, Shelley.

Mrs J C Wood & Mrs A M Cross demolition of agricultural buildings, conversion of barn to dwelling, change of use of one dwelling to two with construction of extensions and alterations to landscape, Moorlands Farm, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

James Wood works to tree preservation order 27/93, 1, Cross Lane, Stocksmoor.

Walker work to tree preservation order 03/95, Land next to, Dene Fold, Kirkburton.

Gregg Doughty formation of dropped kerb, 46, Penistone Road, Kirkburton.

J Paul Dyson non material amendment on previous application 2017/90615 for construction of first floor side extension, 25, Parklands Walk, Shelley.

R & Mrs Blacker construction of two-storey side extension, 50, Far Bank, Shelley.

D Medley, c/o Agent, certificate of lawfulness for proposed construction of single-storey rear extension, 57, Occupation Lane, Dewsbury.

A Dadipatel demolition of existing garage, construction of single and two-storey extensions (including terrace), widening of vehicular entrance and construction of gates, 14, Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury.

James Wilby construction of basement extension and porch to front, 33, Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Y Patel construction of two-storey side/rear extension, 12, Cowper Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury.

Persimmon Homes discharge conditions 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 18 and 19 on previous application 2017/91459 (APP/Z4718/W/17/3184318) for construction of 149 dwellings with associated car parking, access, landscaping, public open space and drainage works, Land off, Rumble Road, Dewsbury.

Darul-Ilm Education & Training Centre construction of portacabin for community use (D1), The Aletaster, 22, Brewery Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

S Hussain certificate of lawfulness for proposed use of dwelling for private hire operations, 41, Moorlands Road, Dewsbury.

M Saghir Rafiq construction first floor side extension on piers, 268, Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

M Brotherton construction of detached dwelling, Fox Cottage, Whitley Road, Whitley, Dewsbury.

J Ashford the proposal is for construction of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9m, 9, Brown Street, Mirfield.

APPROVED

W Ahmed construction of one detached dwelling, Land to rear of 52 and 54, Mountjoy Road, Edgerton.

Work to tree preservation order(s) 63/92, Lindley Liberal Club, 36, Occupation Road, Lindley.

Kavita Singh work to tree(s) within a conservation area, Ash Meadow, East Avenue, Lindley.

c/o Agent tree works to tree preservation order 03/79, 61, Wyvern Avenue, Marsh.

Gary Millar work to tree preservation order(s) 14/15, 303, Huddersfield Road, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Althams Travel Services Ltd construction of illuminated sign (within a Conservation Area), Althams Travel Services Ltd, 26, Cross Church Street, Huddersfield.

W Sutcliffe works to trees tree preservation order 27/90, 109, Lower Gate, Paddock.

J Short tree works in CA 54, 26, Oakfield Road, Birkby.

M and E Fox listed building consent for replacement windows, Denby House, Cartgate Foot, Slaithwaite.

Network Rail prior approval for extensions to platforms, Marsden Railway Station, Station Road, Marsden.

Valley Mill Residence works to tree(s) tree preservation order 05a/03, Valley Mills, Wildspur Grove, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Mr Baines works to trees tree preservation order 05/82, Birchview, Birch Park, Brockholes, Holmfirth.

Mr R Elleot works to tree preservation order(s) 18/08, 31, The Cobbles, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Louise Taylor work to tree preservation order(s) 50/95, 1, Darnley Close, Meltham, Holmfirth.

D Harris work to tree preservation order(s) 18/78 within a conservation area, 46, Thirstin Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Mrs S Nicholas works to trees in CA, 12, Greendale Court, Honley, Holmfirth.

45th Huddersfield Scout Group Works to trees tree preservation order 23/80, The Scout Hut, Newsome Road South, Newsome.

E M Newby & Sons prior notification for construction of agricultural building, Park Lane Farm, Park Lane, Emley.

S Greenwood works to trees in CA, 1, Primrose Lane, Kirkburton.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire discharge of condition 3. (materials) on previous permission no. 2014/90688 for outline application for construction of commercial floorspace (B1c, B2, B8) including details of engineering operations to form serviced employment plots and full application for the construction of 166 dwellings, Land off Leeds Road and Slipper Lane, Mirfield.

M Brooke discharge of conditions 3 (materials), 6 (Phase II Report), 7 (Remediation Strategy), 8 (Remediation) and 9 (Validation Report) on previous permission 2017/92372 for demolition of existing dwelling and formation of new detached dwelling, 7, West Royd Park, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr Harris demolition of existing building and construction of 3 dwellings (within a Conservation Area), Space only Ltd, 414, Leymoor Road, Golcar.

Mr & Mrs Sheard construction of single-storey extension and formation of raised patio, 17, Cranmer Gardens, Meltham, Holmfirth.

c/o Agent demolition of existing bungalow and construction of one detached dwelling, Sunnybrow, Horn Lane, New Mill, Holmfirth.

C Harrold construction of single-storey extension (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Tolson House, Dean Brook Road, Armitage Bridge, Huddersfield.

C Harrold listed building consent for construction of single-storey extension (within a Conservation Area), Tolson House, Dean Brook Road, Armitage Bridge, Huddersfield.

Gary Oldroyd outline application for construction of one dwelling, 42A, Station Road, Fenay Bridge.

H Marshall, c/o Agent outline application for construction of one dwelling, Land Adj, 9, Foxglove Road, Almondbury.

M Standring construction of ground floor extension, first floor extension with balcony to rear and dormer window to side, 5, Moor Lane, Highburton.

Highgate Beds construction of extension to warehouse, Highgate Beds, Mill Street East, Dewsbury.

Health Hub Huddersfield change of use of part of 5th floor from B1/B2 (business/general industry) to D2 (personal training studio) (Listed Building within a Conservation Area), Albert Mills, Albert Street, Huddersfield.

Mrs Hebda construction of two-storey rear extension and external ramp, 14, The Grove, Fartown.

WITHDRAWN

Boothwood Ltd construction of external flue, Catch, 38, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Mr Hussain prior approval for change of use from office (B1) to dwellinghouses (C3), first floor, 236, Lockwood Road, Lockwood. R Baines alterations to basement to form apartment, 48, Hanson Lane, Lockwood.

Ted Wetton construction of a garden shed and storage, 21, Northfield Lane, Highburton.

Qaif Limited change of use of retail unit to Shisha Lounge, extension to external balcony and internal and external alterations (within a Conservation Area), 20, Kirkgate, Huddersfield.

DEFERRED

Rybrook Cars Limited and Stirling Scotfield (Huddersfield) LLP construction of motor vehicle dealership comprising car showrooms, workshops and MOT, ancillary offices, car parking and display, new vehicular access and egress to A643 and landscaping, Land Off, Lindley Moor Road, Huddersfield.

Keepmoat Homes Limited construction of 160 residential units, including a 50 unit extra care facility (C3), provision of public open space and engineering operations, Land to the west of Ashbrow Infant and Nursery School, Ashbrow Road, Ashbrow, Huddersfield.