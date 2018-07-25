Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £40m centre to turn human poo into electricity is being set up near Cooper Bridge.

Yorkshire Water is demolishing an old sewage sludge incinerator to make way for a £40m state-of-the-art facility energy and recycling centre converting human waste into electricity.

The electricity will be used to power Brighouse’s sewage treatment plant and feed into the national grid to power homes in Calderdale and Kirklees.

The new ‘poo-power’ technology, known officially as anaerobic digestion, will also reduce nitric oxide emissions from the site and help improve air quality.

Yorkshire Water’s communications advisor Mark Allsop said: “Anaerobic digestion is a fantastic technology, heating up sludge to produce a bio-gas which is used to generate electricity. The new facility is expected to be ready to open by mid-2021.

“This scheme supports our commitment to invest in renewable energy and benefit the environment as we look at ways of reducing carbon emissions.”

Demolition of the old incinerator is set to begin soon and will include the removal of the prominent chimney and is expected to take four months to complete.

The new facility will improve the quality of the sludge that is produced, meaning less of it ending up in landfill.

It will be located off Cooper Bridge Road next to the River Calder.

The Brighouse sewage treatment works was damaged during the 2015 Boxing Day Floods meaning sludge had to be transported off site to be treated elsewhere.

Yorkshire Water say investment in this unique type of renewable energy technology has played a leading role in reducing the firm’s carbon footprint, with 18 of its major sewage treatment works each generating electricity from this renewable source.