They call him Colne Valley’s Mr Bloom and it’s easy to see why.

Chris Madej, a keen gardener and a tutor at Huddersfield New College, has set up HDgreenpeas children’s growing club to encourage the next generation into growing fruit and vegetables and general self-sufficiency.

The venture is being supported by the Linthwaite-based children’s charity Ruddi’s Retreat which aims to help families with seriously ill children to have access to a holiday home for free, plus Huddersfield Town.

Chris, who relaxes by gardening and growing fruit and vegetables, says: “Its aim is to not only educate but equally provide a social opportunity for children from all backgrounds to develop social skills and build confidence with peers.

“It also develops their interest in and knowledge of nature and gives them an opportunity to learn about sustaining a climate and care for their local environment.

“We are using Ruddi’s Retreat tea rooms garden as our base as it’s a fantastic outdoor space and we would like to support the local charity as they carry out fantastic work to support families.

“Huddersfield Town Foundation’s Go For It scheme have also supported the club in buying equipment and also funding child places which is amazing as they support the goals of the growing club and in encouraging children to spend more time outside and be active.”

The club runs every Saturday from 9.30am-10.30am with a £4 admission fee which also provides children with refreshments provided by Ruddi’s Retreat. For more information or to take part contact Chris on 07702 839565.