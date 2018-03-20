Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gritters have set a new record for clearing roads across Kirklees.

Frequent spells of sub-zero temperatures and snow have forced the council to send out the ploughs and gritters more often than ever before.

A new record of 104 full network grits was set at 4pm on Sunday as the Kirklees Winter team set about tackling the tale end of the ‘Mini Beast From The East’.

That level is now even higher after further grits on Monday morning and evening.

Last year there were just 57 full grits with the previous record of 103 being recorded in 2002.

Almost 90% of the 25,000 tonnes of grit ordered for this year have been used – causing the council to replenish with another 10,000 tonnes in recent weeks.

Each ‘snow grit’ uses about 200 tonnes.

It is now almost five full months since the gritters were needed for the first time – 5am on October 30 last year.

Karl Battersby, Strategic Director, Economy and Infrastructure said: “It’s been a busy season, in fact our busiest season since our records started in 2002.

“We have carried nearly twice as many grits as last year and all our teams have been working incredibly hard in difficult conditions.

“The public have been brilliant and sent some very supportive tweets to our staff via our “gritter twitter”.

“The season is not over yet and no doubt there will be a few more grits before the warmer weather leads us into summer.

“We have refilled our 1,450 grit bins at least four times so far this season compared to twice last year.

“We make sure all grit bins are filled for the start of the winter period, then refill after significant snow events and make sure they are full before the Christmas holidays.

“This year we have had to refill twice in quick succession in recent weeks so that our communities can use to grit their roads and pavements.”

The council’s 31-vehicle-strong fleet has a huge area to cover.

Kirklees is the third largest metropolitan district in terms of area – covering 157 square miles or 40,860 hectares – 11.2% of which is in the Peak District National Park

Alongside the obvious extreme weather in the Holme and Colne valleys, Kirklees has high and exposed communities in north Kirklees.

There are also more than 60 isolated villages including Emley, Skelmanthorpe, Stocksmoor, Farnley Tyas and the villages around Denby Dale.