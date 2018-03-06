Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lorry drivers will be reminded that they cannot drive through a clogged up village to get out of Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council has said it is reviewing the legal ins and outs of its road traffic law that bans heavy good vehicles driving through Flockton from Grange Moor to the M1.

An order has been in place since 1971 restricting all vehicles over 7.5 tonnes from travelling eastbound through the narrow village roads.

Instead they are directed through the village of Netherton, Wakefield.

Amid a revived campaign to get a bypass for Flockton, the council’s highways department has said it is looking at what it can do.

A spokesperson said it was working on a plan to make the restrictions clearer.

They said: “Kirklees Council is committed to facilitating the free movement of traffic through its towns and villages and making sure that this causes minimum disruption to both those travelling and the residents who live close to the roads.

“Flockton Village is one area where traffic, especially heavy goods vehicles, can be a problem. The narrow country roads are not suited to vehicles of this size travelling in both directions without restriction.

“Vehicles travelling westbound away from the M1 are in turn permitted to travel through Flockton and not through Netherton.

“Whilst heavy goods vehicles are not suited for either location this compromise means that both villages see a reduction in HGV traffic and the disruption this can cause.

“However despite the restrictions residents report that HGV traffic continues to travel eastbound through the town and people who live there are understandably concerned by this.

“Having listened to residents’ concerns the council has been working with the police on a plan to help make sure they can enforce the restriction and make sure all HGV drivers are clear on where they can drive.

“The council will do this by re-advertising the traffic regulation with more specific wording.

“This will make it clear that HGVs that need to access Flockton in an eastbound direction to carry out work or make deliveries for residents can do; but those who are using it as direct route to Huddersfield cannot.

“The council will be working with local councillors to implement the change – including looking at whether new signage is required.

“The aim is to encourage compliance without the requirement for extra policing resources.

“The revised order will be publicly advertised, in line with the normal procedures for Traffic Regulation Orders, in the coming months online HERE