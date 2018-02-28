The video will start in 8 Cancel

Drivers can be fined for driving above 70mph if they are caught by the new smart motorway cameras.

The new cameras - housed in overhead gantries which change the speed limit to as low as 30mph depending on traffic - are now operating on the M1 and Highways England say they can use data collected by the cameras to fine people even when no variable speed limit is in place.

They are now able to track speed 24 hours a day whereas drivers would previously only be fined for exceeding a temporary speed limit shown on the overhead gantries.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed it, saying: “We would enforce speeding offences based on both data from cameras and from officers on patrol.”

The standard fine for being caught speeding is £100 and three points.

Nationally figures show that more than £21m worth of fines have been issued to drivers on smart motorways since smart motorways were first introduced.

Under new rules drivers can be charged up to 175% of their weekly wage if fined, based on how fast they were travelling.