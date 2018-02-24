Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to Batley’s gleaming new sports bar.

And if the decor isn’t familiar, the name will be, for Brooklands Bar – on the legendary Golden Mile – represents a solid piece of the town’s history.

And it’s well and truly open for business.

The building’s new owners made the deliberate decision to retain the nightspot’s name as a link to its past. And they’ve already been delighted by the reaction of locals who have visited to enjoy the varied range of sports events on offer.

Former Leeds and England rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield will mix with revellers next month when Brooklands Bar screens the Leeds Rhinos v St Helen’s match.

And general manager Steve Todd says its just a taste of what’s to come.

“The response since we opened in October has been fantastic, both from those who have never been before and those that saw the old Brooklands.

“We made a decision to keep Brooklands in Batley. Everyone that comes down and sees it thinks it is a fantastic place.”

The 600-capacity venue has been transformed into a sports and party bar complete with HD televisions and multiple booths where customers can watch different screens.

A VIP area boasts individual booths with 49-inch televisions that come down from the ceiling. When not serving as a sports bar it will become a party bar screening music videos from the 60s to the present day. It is hoped the clientele will be older people “who want to party without being jostled by the younger ones.”

The bar will present an array of high-profile boxing matches including fights with Kell Brook, Anthony Joshua, Amir Khan and David Haye.

“Then there’s the World Cup, the Six Nations, all the Premiership matches,” added Steve. “If people want to watch it on a big screen then we will have it on.

“All the events will be free admission. We are not fleecing people. Free admission is the way forward even with the pay-per-view events. We don’t propose to pass that expense onto the customer.”

Kevin Sinfield will be at Brooklands Bar in Bradford Road on March 16 from 6pm. The match will begin at 7.45pm.