The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsgate bosses could win the race to provide a hotel in Huddersfield town centre .

The company behind the shopping centre has revealed it wants to open a 60 bed hotel above the main shopping mall.

It will do it by altering the King Street side of its premises, re-opening an alley for access and building an extension on the roof.

The application has come amid delays in starting the huge extension to the shopping centre that was approved more than a year ago.

It has not yet been revealed if a hotel chain has been lined up to operate the business or if Kingsgate intend to run it themselves.

(Image: handout)

Since the George Hotel closed in January 2013 there hasn’t been any large hotel within the town centre.

Radisson is already committed to running the new hotel within the HD One scheme, by the John Smith’s Stadium.

Premier Inn already runs hotels at Aspley, Ainley Top and Cooper Bridge.

Travelodge has a hotel at Leeds Road and had been linked with a new one at the old Kirklees College site, however the company has denied the latter.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

Medium priced and budget hotel chains with no presence in Huddersfield include Holiday Inn, Ibis, Novotel, Mercure and Jury’s Inn.

Plans lodged with Kirklees Council show the Kingsgate hotel entrance will be along Queens Head Yard – opposite the Slug and Lettuce – which has been gated off to the public since Kingsgate was built.

Architects employed by WD Kingsgate say they can use empty space above the current Sports Direct shop, which is one of the only upper level shops.

(Image: handout)

They will then extend the height of the roof slightly and create a new shop at mall level.

A blank wall that lies behind the Grade II listed buildings on King Street will be demolished to provide the front of the hotel and bedroom windows.

A new canopy could be created over the alley to signify the hotel entrance.

Hotel guests will be allowed to use Kingsgate parking overnight.

The car park normally closes once the shopping centre is closed so new arrangements for late night access will be established.

Kingsgate chiefs were given the green light to build a large extension to the rear of the current centre in December 2016.

The multi-million-pound project – which will create 259 jobs – is set to include an eight-screen cinema, a range of restaurants and some retail space.In 2016 – the WD Kingsgate chief, Peter Everest, said he hoped to begin construction in late 2017 with opening by Christmas 2019.