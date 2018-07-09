The video will start in 8 Cancel

Football fans in Huddersfield won’t be able to watch England play Croatia on a big screen.

Council chiefs say there hasn’t been enough time to arrange everything in readiness for Wednesday’s make-or-break match.

But should Gareth Southgate’s team of heroes play their way through to the final of the World Cup, cheering crowds CAN look forward to experiencing one of the biggest matches in history on a big screen.

Council leader Shabir Pandor said: “Unfortunately, we have not been able to put everything in place for a big screen in Kirklees for Wednesday, but I am confident that if England win their semi-final we will have a big screen for fans to enjoy the final on Sunday.”

A council source said it was unlikely that a screen could be set up in St George’s Square as it would clash with Saturday’s Huddersfield Carnival and music fans arriving for Sunday’s Little Mix concert at John Smith’s Stadium.

However talks are going on between the council and West Yorkshire Police to identify an alternative location.