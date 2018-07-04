Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strike action by refuse collectors now underway is set to continue into next week.

The workers are now set to stage a major protest rally outside Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday.

Yesterday (Tues) saw the first day of industrial action which Unison says is about alleged racism, bullying and an inability by staff to take their allotted holidays.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

There had been short-lived hopes that the action might be called off yesterday lunchtime but these were dashed when workers voted unanimously to reject the council’s latest proposals.

Huddersfield’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in Emerald Street will remain closed until at least Friday.

Last night Karl Battersby, strategic director for Economy and Infrastructure, said: “We met with Unison for five hours yesterday to try to reach a resolution that would avoid more than the first day of strike action.

(Image: tm)

“The negotiation team indicated they thought we had reached a good conclusion that they could recommend to their members to allow a return to work on Wednesday.

“However, the branch members unanimously voted against the proposals today, meaning the strike action will continue until the close of Monday, July 9.

“I am incredibly disappointed at this decision, especially as Unison have not been able to advise what further action they wish the council to take to avoid further industrial action. We are, of course, open to further talks and discussions, but we need clarity on what further action is required.

“We are very sympathetic to the issue of staff being able to take their leave which is why we agreed to make available a substantial additional agency resource over the summer period to assist with this issue.

“The outcome of the ballot held today means that a number of residents will not have their bins collected at all in the south of the district. We had intended to collect grey bins only, but too few staff were willing to work and so no bins were emptied across the south of Kirklees today.

“Services in the north of the district are running broadly as normal today and for the rest of the week.”

This morning, a striker who didn’t want to be named, said: “The ball is in the council’s court - we have been pushed into a corner so we have no choice. This has been brewing from as long ago as 2015 when the initial problems started and it’s just escalated from there. The bullying has been horrendous.”

Unison regional official Gary Cleaver said: “The ball is in the council’s court. Members are absolutely clear that the bullying and harassment needs dealing with.

“The council have had since September last year to deal with these claims. There will be a rally outside the town hall on Friday with members setting off from the Vine Street Depot at 1pm which I am sure will be supported by other union workers. We have been in touch with the Trades Union Council.

“Members will go back to work at 11.59pm on Monday and we will have to see whether they wish to consider any future action.”

Asked whether there would be talks between Unison and the council this week he said: “I understand the earliest the council can meet is Monday.”