There is no end in sight to this soggy spring, according to Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens.

Heavy rain this morning has put more than a dampener on the last week of the Easter holidays.

And the weather isn’t set to improve much for the foreseeable future.

Paul said: “There is a high pressure sitting up to the north which is blocking the jet stream. Low pressure is sending through bands of rain from the south.

“They are really slow moving and are sticking over Yorkshire, very slowly trying to trundle through northwards.”

This morning’s heavy rain was due to ease off by the afternoon but low cloud will hang around the hills – and the weather’s not going to get better anytime soon.

“We had a very wet March and April has started the same way, and these aren’t just April showers,” said Paul.

“There will be spells of rain coming in from the east but at least towards the weekend the temperatures will rise a little, and we may see 17˚C (62˚F).

“However, that could trigger off heavy – possibly thundery – showers.”

The Huddersfield league cricket season starts a week on Saturday and many cricket grounds – such as Thongsbridge – remain saturated.

Paul added: “There is no sign of any settled spring weather, which is what everybody is wanting.

“Right through this week and into the first part of next week there will be plenty of April showers and maybe the odd thunderstorm. But at least the rain will be becoming a bit warmer!”