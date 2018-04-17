Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two railway stations will be closed this weekend as work to extend the platforms gets underway.

Network Rail will this week host drop-in public meetings for people to hear about plans for work at Slaithwaite and Marsden stations.

No trains will stop at either Marsden or Slaithwaite stations on Saturday or Sunday.

There will also be disruption between Stalybridge and Manchester Victoria due to engineering work.

And there’s more to come – there will be further weekend closures in June when workers repair a bridge near Tunnel End, Marsden.

Network Rail says: “The work will see platform extensions at both Marsden and Slaithwaite stations to cater for longer trains and Network Rail is holding two public information events for those wishing to find out more about the upgrade on the following dates and times.”

The public drop-in sessions are as follows:

· Wednesday, April 18 between 4.30pm and 7pm at Slaithwaite Civic Hall, 15A New Street, Slaithwaite.

· Thursday, April 19 between 4.30pm and 7pm at Marsden Conservative Club, Victoria Street, Marsden.

As well as work to extend the platforms for longer trains, there will also be work to Standedge Aqueduct at Tunnel End, Marsden.

In addition, track and signalling work between Stalybridge and Manchester Victoria will cause delays for passengers.

Network Rail adds: “Due to the nature of the work, there will be significant changes to train services from York, Leeds and Bradford to Manchester and vice versa and Network Rail warn passengers to double-check services running, times and allow extra journey time due to bus replacement services and diversions that will be taking place.”

Network Rail say that they are due to begin major work near to Standedge Visitor Centre in Marsden to upgrade Tunnel End Aqueduct, also known as Standedge Aqueduct.

Built originally in the 19th century, the structure carries water from Tunnel End Reservoir, over the Trans-Pennine Railway and into the nearby River Colne.

The work will see the aqueduct’s bridge deck replaced with a new, more modern and more reliable structure.

Cabins have already been installed at the site with a temporary scaffold structure put up around the aqueduct.

The bulk of the work will take place during a weekend closure of the railway on Saturday and Sunday June 16 and 17, when 50 people will work around the clock to dismantle the existing bridge deck and lift in and install the new deck structure.

Between now and June work will be undertaken to reduce water levels over the aqueduct, lift the spillway steps and divert the watercourse over the temporary scaffold structure.

The project is expected to be off site and all work complete by December 2018.