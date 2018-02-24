The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 18:

Timothy Steven Cooney, 28, of Ashbourne Drive, Cleckheaton. Caused £200 of damage to a window and stole keys to a car on Bevor Crescent, Heckmondwike, on January 15. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until January 17, 2019. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Daniel John Crawshaw, 42, of Croftlands, Newsome. Committed assault on Spa Wood Top, Lockwood, on December 6, 2017. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Lifeline/Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Charlotte Blackburn, 25, of Pickford Square, Milnsbridge. Failed to comply with a protection notice, as did not clear waste from outside a building on Pickford Square, Huddersfield, on August 8, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £168 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £304.19 costs.

Christopher Brown, 29, of Norwood Road, Birkby. Failed to comply with a prohibition to stop noise from barking dogs in Huddersfield on August 24, 2017. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £408.46 costs.

Nadeem Uddin, 53, of Church Street, Paddock. Driving without insurance on Longdale Drive, Huddersfield on June 8, 2017, on Penistone Road, Huddersfield, on June 9, 2017, and on Brackenhall Road, on June 10, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £200 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on January 25:

Michael John Patrick Folan, 66, of Bradley Mills Lane, Huddersfield. Used threatening or abusive or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on January 24. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

Dominic Wood, 39, of Holme Park Court, Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as failed to keep in touch with his probation supervisor on August 7, September 4, October 17 and 30, and November 23, 2017. Supervision order made - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 20 days.

Raymond Woods, 61, of Greenwood Street, Primrose Hill. Breached a criminal behaviour order in Huddersfield on December 28, 2017, and January 4, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 28 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Abid Hussain, age unknown, of Bath Street, Batley. Used a vehicle disabled badge when he was not entitled to in Dewsbury on June 7, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £378.68 costs.

Robert Lowth, 39, of Ceder Road, Dewsbury. Dropped litter, namely a cigarette, outside Dewsbury Bus Station on June 24, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.