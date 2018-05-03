North Road in Ravensthorpe was closed in both directions while firefighters dealt with a blaze at a takeaway near the bottom of the street.

Roosta King chicken grill was set ablaze soon after the owner opened up this morning.

It is thought the fire started when the owner switched on his rotisserie machine but firefighters stressed the cause of the fire is as yet unconfirmed.

Four fire engines and several police cars attended the scene, which is near to the Home Bargains store.

The road was closed in both directions and "massive" queues built up along Huddersfield Road, which runs through the centre of Ravensthorpe and Mirfield.

