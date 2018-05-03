North Road in Ravensthorpe was closed in both directions while firefighters dealt with a blaze at a takeaway near the bottom of the street.
Roosta King chicken grill was set ablaze soon after the owner opened up this morning.
It is thought the fire started when the owner switched on his rotisserie machine but firefighters stressed the cause of the fire is as yet unconfirmed.
Four fire engines and several police cars attended the scene, which is near to the Home Bargains store.
The road was closed in both directions and "massive" queues built up along Huddersfield Road, which runs through the centre of Ravensthorpe and Mirfield.
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
North Road back open
North Road is back open now and traffic is moving relatively well from Mirfield towards Ravensthorpe.
Some delays still on Huddersfield Road as you come to the the centre of Ravensthorpe but nothing too disruptive.
Investigation ongoing
The fire investigator is still determining the cause of the fire. We will update you as soon as we know more.
Jets of water fired down through roof
Firefighters used an aerial platform to fire jets of water down through the roof of the building. Once the fire was out four firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus entered the building to ensure the fire was totally out. They were followed by a fire investigator who is yet to confirm the cause of the fire. A next door grocery shop was evacuated as well.
This video shows water still cascading through the burnt remains of the takeaway.
Fire probably started when takeaway owner turned on a rotisserie
The lead firefighter at the scene says the fire probably started when the owner of Roosta King takeaway turned on his rotisserie appliance. A fire investigator is currently working inside the building so this is not yet confirmed.
Video shows charred takeaway
The blaze seems to have been focused on Roosta King takeaway at the foot of North Road. This video shows its devastating impact.
Fire engines at the scene
Our reporter at the scene Louise Cooper sent this video of fire engines responding to the incident.
Four fire engines attend
Eyewitness James McNair passed by the incident earlier. He said: “Fire engines and police at what looks like a takeaway fire at bottom North Road. Four engines by the looks.
“There were lots more police and ambulances on the way from Dewsbury at the time.”