The company delivering power to millions of homes across Yorkshire is seeking bright sparks for its apprenticeship programme.

Electricity distributor Northern Grid is on the lookout for aspiring and ambitious individuals who want to learn a trade for life and be part of an energy industry which is advancing with investment in smart technology innovation.

Successful candidates will earn while they learn in one of three craft skills – as an overhead linesman building and maintaining overhead electricity lines; as an underground cable jointer repairing, installing and connecting underground electricity cables; or as a rapid response first responder identifying and tackling faults.

Becky Robson, head of people at Northern Powergrid, said: “It’s a great time to join the electricity industry as we invest in smart technology and a low carbon energy network that delivers more for our customers.

“We want to attract a new generation of people into our business to help deliver our current eight year business plan, which sees us invest £3bn by 2023 to improve the quality and reliability of the region’s electricity network.”

Go to www.northernpowergrid.com/careers to find out more about entry requirements or to complete an online application form.

Applications close on April 3, 2018. Successful candidates will be invited to a practical assessment day as part of the selection process.