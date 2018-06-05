The Examiner is joining other regional press across the north to put pressure on the government to sort out the train chaos commuters are facing.
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has blamed everyone bar himself for the chaos and confusion that has hit Northern Rail.
Today we are taking on the morning commute from Marsden to Manchester to see first hand what passengers are putting up with every day.
Bosses at train operator Northern Rail said sorry to passengers last week for the “unacceptable” state of its services following a huge timetable shake-up.
But there was no immediate end to the misery as Northern revealed it would temporarily axe a further 165 trains from yesterday, amounting to 6% of its daily service.
Trains from Huddersfield to Manchester – passing through Slaithwaite, Marsden and Greenfield – will operate changed timetables all this week.
Stay with us to follow our journey to Manchester and find out how commuters are affected.
That does not make for happy reading!
Cancelled due to "more trains needing repairs than usual"
Andrew made it to Manchester
And he heard some horror stories on the way.
Our message to Theresa May
After unprecedented chaos on the North’s trains in the last few weeks the Examiner has joined other newspapers in the North from different publishing groups to deliver a message to Prime Minister Theresa May.
First among them is a vote of no confidence in the Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who has denied any responsibility throughout the whole debacle.
"Sorry" for people who get the train everyday
8.07am doesn't get him to work for 9am
Simon Hartley, 31, from Slawit, said the 1747 train from Manchester was cancelled on Friday and Monday.
He said: “There was no train until 1847, I was stranded in Manchester for an hour.
Simon says the commute from Slaithwaite to Manchester has been “awful” and “grim” since timetable changed. They have been hit by delays and waiting around in Manchester.
The upside though is “cleaner and newer” Trans pennine Express trains. He now gets early train as 8.07am no good for 9am work.
Campaign has Barry's backing
Andrew on the 7.23
Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson is on the 7.23 to Manchester form Huddersfield. So far it seems OK but passengers have told him about the chaos of the last few days.
“How have they made such a mess?"
Manchester to Leeds cancelled
"Hellish" journeys
Not a great start
Huddersfield Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson is at Huddersfield Railway Station and it’s a slow start already...
The North is taking a stand
We’ve teamed up with news titles all over the north of England to highlight the scale of the issues across the entire Northern network.
Reporters from our sister titles in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Teeside, Newcastle and Hull are out on the trains this morning showing the chaos on the ground.