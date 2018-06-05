The Examiner is joining other regional press across the north to put pressure on the government to sort out the train chaos commuters are facing.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has blamed everyone bar himself for the chaos and confusion that has hit Northern Rail.

Today we are taking on the morning commute from Marsden to Manchester to see first hand what passengers are putting up with every day.

Bosses at train operator Northern Rail said sorry to passengers last week for the “unacceptable” state of its services following a huge timetable shake-up.

But there was no immediate end to the misery as Northern revealed it would temporarily axe a further 165 trains from yesterday, amounting to 6% of its daily service.

Trains from Huddersfield to Manchester – passing through Slaithwaite, Marsden and Greenfield – will operate changed timetables all this week.

Stay with us to follow our journey to Manchester and find out how commuters are affected.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .