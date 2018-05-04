Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rail giant Northern will run reduced services next Wednesday (May 9) during a day of industrial action by the RMT union.

It has announced a 24-hour strike affecting several operators, including Northern Rail, in a dispute over guards and safety.

In reaction Northern has amended its timetables but has warned commuters that services are likely to be extremely busy.

It is advising customers to allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.

The majority of Northern’s services will run between 7am and 7pm, though many routes will start to wind down from late afternoon.

Regional Director Sharon Keith said: “Our amended timetables have been developed to provide the best possible cover, with a particular focus on providing services at the busiest times on our busiest routes.

“Despite this planning, we expect all services to be busy and ask our customers to plan ahead accordingly.”

Full details of the revised timetables – together with rail replacement bus schedules – and supporting information for customers can be found on the Northern website: www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike