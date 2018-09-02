Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people turned up to a popular car show - including a former British motorcycling champion.

Around 5,000 people attended the Northern Retro Show 2018 which took place at Crosland Moor Airfield on Sunday.

The event was the third of its kind and featured entertainment for children, hundreds of retro vehicles, street food vendors, a bar and music from Stutter and Twitch Records.

Nick Lawton, one of the organisers, said: "It was absolutely unbelievable. The good weather made it that much better.

"About 5,000 people showed up. Some of the food vendors sold out of food.

"Everybody who came up to us said it has been a really relaxing, chilled day out and that's exactly what we wanted."

James Whitam, a former professional motorcycle road racer from Huddersfield who has won the British championship twice, presented a trophy to the winning vehicle.

"A real shock of the show was James Whitam, the ex-bike racer who owns the airfield, picking Graham Seed's 1987 Ford Fiesta out of the 500 or so [vehicles] there," Nick said.

"He said that out of all the cars that came it was just an honest, proper smart-looking car.

"It was just a basic, run-of-the-mill car but it was totally standard and mint.

"He is a good mate of mine so I asked him last week to give out a trophy and he agreed."

Another highlight of the show was James Sykes, who is from Huddersfield, revealing his three-year restoration of a 1985 BMW 5 Series.

Nick said: "It came from Scotland.

"He has put it on air suspension, completely resprayed it, changed the wheels and updated the entire inside.

"It's really nice."

Around 500 retro vehicles were on show including cars, trucks, old fire engines, buses, BMXs and Huddersfield-made David Brown tractors.

The cars included Nick's own distinctive Mercedes, a Lada and a rare turbo charged Mk1 Ford Fiesta XR2.

Entertainment for kids included bouncy castles and go-karts.

Tickets cost between £5-7 and £2 from each ticket goes to the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield and Macmillan Cancer Support.