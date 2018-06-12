Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three days of strike action are set to hit Northern train services next week.

Northern workers who are members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, June 19, 21 and 23.

It is in addition to 20 days of industrial action already taken by workers in a long-running row with Northern’s operator, Arriva Rail North, over plans to remove guards from trains and have driver-only operated trains running on routes.

The union says there is “nothing at all stopping Arriva from agreeing similar arrangements with the union to agreements that have been reached with train operators in Wales and Scotland that guarantee the retention of safety-critical guards.”

Asked what the difference is, the RMT spokesman said: “The RMT bottom line is that franchises in England are overseen by anti-union and anti-worker Tory government in London. Wales and Scotland are overseen by Labour and SNP devolved governments in Cardiff and Edinburgh. Really, it’s as simple as that.”

They added that they fear the government in England is using the Southern GTR and Arriva Northern franchises as test-beds for the introduction of the cuts.

Northern say: “On strike days Northern is only able to operate a limited service. For example, on weekday strikes, the majority of available trains typically operate between 7am and 7pm with many last trains leaving before 7pm.

“During these hours, the overall number of trains running are significantly reduced with around 40% of the usual number of services in operation.

“These trains, and any replacement buses we run, are usually very busy. Therefore, we ask our customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary.

“We are unable to predict how long RMT’s dispute will last.

“We have again proposed to RMT that they set aside what appears to be a co-ordinated campaign in return for assurances over jobs and pay and exploring with us what future roles will look like.

"We are frustrated at the lack of progress in talks as business and communities are behind our modernisation and investment plans and we want RMT to back this too.

“This is the biggest improvement to local rail services for a generation, including new trains, more services and better stations. This will mean changes to roles to provide more support to customers in addition to protecting jobs and pay for existing conductors - but those guarantees cannot last forever.”

Northern adds: “We have a commitment to introduce Driver Controlled Operation on parts of the Northern network. This is why we want to have meaningful talks with RMT to explore future staffing options on trains and stations. In some areas we may choose to staff more stations and in others it could make sense to have more customer support on trains. These are the important, constructive discussions we want to have with RMT.”