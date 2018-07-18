Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council executives responsible for introducing sweeping changes to adult social care in Kirklees have been challenged on the breadth of a key consultation.

Senior officers leading the project for Kirklees Council described the response to the consultation as “quite positive”.

But councillors took a dim view of the results.

They have asked for more evidence from people - particularly carers and those receiving care - in order to present what they called a “fair reflection” of views.

More than 800 people responded to the eight-week consultation, which took place between March and May this year.

But Clr Liz Smaje , chair of the authority’s Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Panel, said “the user voice” within the consultation exercise “was not as strong as it should be”.

A

nd she expressed concern that people on the receiving end of care had not been adequately sounded out for their views on the proposed changes.

She said: “In your profile of respondents only 13% were in receipt of adult social care. Forty per cent were carers. The higher percentage after carers are professionals and council employees.

“It looks as if in your respondents you have had an under-representation of service users, and we are concerned about this. The message throughout is that most people are okay with this.”

She suggested that had interviews taken place with more people receiving care the results might have been different.

Kirklees Council expects to achieve “financial benefits” of £5.6 million over the next four years.

Those savings are expected to come via a new model that will place less emphasis on a traditional care service. Instead it will encourage people to be more independent - “to have greater control and do more for themselves”.

Referring to the financial cuts and the vague way in which they had been illustrated by officers, Labour’s Clr Nell Griffiths called the report “mealy-mouthed”, adding, “It hasn’t been very clear”.

She also asked that officers be instructed to consult Carers Count, which provides support for carers in Kirklees.

The council’s director of commissioning, public health and adult social care, Richard Parry, explained that a variety of carers’ groups and focus groups had been spoken to.

He also said the council used information from GPs, district nurses and family and friends making contact with those people who might not otherwise be able to add their voices.

Mr Parry said families were encouraged to go online as were those receiving care for self-referrals.

He added: “We also recognise that there are some old people who will not be comfortable using online services but that is something that will change over time.”

His colleague Amanda Evans, service director for adult social care operations, said expanding the consultation by increasing the number of respondents would not materially affect its outcome.

“We absolutely acknowledge that people in receipt of adult social care are anxious and concerned at how it’s going to impact on them. However large the sample would be we would still be acknowledging that there is a real concern among people who are currently in receipt of services.”

The draft report will be presented to Kirklees Council’s Cabinet in October.