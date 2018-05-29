Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five novice cyclists received heroes’ welcomes after a 600 mile slog through four countries in aid of two charities.

Lee Halstead, Martyn Halstead, Danny Matharu, Tim Bruce and Bobby Evans returned to Mirfield on Saturday following a seven day bike ride to the continent and back.

Their epic road trip saw them pedal almost 300 miles to Dover before tackling another 200 miles through France, Belgium and the Netherlands to get the ferry home to Hull.

From there they cycled more than 70 miles back from the docks to North Kirklees.

The cyclists, who admitted they were of “varying fitness”, successfully completed the tough long distance ride, raising £5,000 in the process.

Brian Robinson was there to meet the team at the finish. Brian BEM is an English former road bicycle racer of the 1950s and early 1960s and he was the first Briton to finish the Tour de France and the first to win a Tour stage.

A family fun day at Mirfield Community Centre to welcome the team, including a barbecue, Paw Patrol characters, music and games, raised £2,000 more.

Tim, 31, from Mirfield, said the ride had gone well despite none of them having experience of long distance road cycling challenges.

“Considering we had a few falls, many punctures and strong head winds for about 150 miles of it, it went well,” he said.

The fundraising efforts will be split between Kirkwood Hospice and the ‘Spread a Little Sunshine’ crowdfunding campaign - set up by Kelly Williams from Mirfield.

She is is raising money for her Argentinian Facebook friend Sol, who is extremely unwell with Lyme disease.

She needs life-saving stem cell treatment which is not available in her own country.

Kelly has already accumulated £24,000 after personally completing an impressive 26 marathons in 26 days earlier this year, while continuing her job as postwoman.

She is aiming to raise a whopping £60,000 to help Sol – Spanish for sun – receive her treatment.

To read about her campaign or donate visit www.spreadalittlesunshine.org