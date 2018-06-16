Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The day-to-day business of delivering letters and parcels in the outlying areas of Huddersfield might not seem a rich seam of material for an author to mine.

But local postie Kevin Boniface sees small dramas and captures snapshots of human behaviour wherever he goes.

His new book, Round About Town, based on what he witnesses while working, offers a fascinating glimpse into a world of often surreal conversations, carefully-observed mini events and the detritus of back street places.

Kevin said: “It is the minutiae that I notice. The little things that happen around me.”

Round About Town is a ‘what the postman saw’ diary, based on a blog, revealing details from the everyday lives of the people he encounters.

It’s told in a gentle, leisurely, stream-of-consciousness style. Kevin makes no judgements and attempts no analysis of the behaviour he witnesses. Will the shopkeepers, random passersby and householders that people his book recognise themselves?

Kevin reckons not.

“I have changed the names and tried not to identify anybody, but everything that is in the book I have seen or heard,” he said.

In many ways his book is a social study of 21st century Britain. The author doesn’t flinch from describing litter-strewn streets, decaying neighbourhoods and loudly-voiced opinions.

But, mostly, he records the small things - a squirrel carrying a Wagon Wheel; a man in a stained T-shirt painting his fence; bagged nappies in the street; someone drinking a can of extra-strength lager at an inappropriate time of day; and a woman with piercings and leggings buying Jaffa cakes. The book is peppered with his own black and white photographs of Huddersfield.

Round About Town is not Kevin’s first foray into the world of literature. He has self published a number of poetry books, but found a publisher, Uniformbooks, for his latest.

He explains: “I had been writing a blog for about eight years on Blogger and had built up quite a body of work. I hadn’t approached a publisher for years because I found they were never interested. But I threw caution to the wind and was surprised when Uniformbooks replied; they were the last people I sent the book to.”

The 48-year-old has been a postal worker in Huddersfield for more than 20 years. He first delivered letters in between leaving Greenhead college, attending Huddersfield Technical College and studying for a degree in art and geography at Liverpool University.

When he arrived back in Huddersfield after graduating he saw himself pursuing a career as an artist.

He and his wife, Georgia, who met at university, were both artists. Like many in the arts, however, he needed a job to pay the bills.

At the same time it quickly became evident that their modest home in Paddock wasn’t large enough to accommodate two artists (Georgia is a fashion designer with a home studio), so Kevin turned to ‘painting with words’.

Having been a postman once before he decided to apply again.

As he says: “I enjoy being outside, it’s a lot more interesting than sitting at a desk.”

His work provides him with access to every facet of human life. No experience is ever wasted on a writer.

Since rejoining the postal service in 1998 he’s worked every shift and every area. He’s now a reserve postman, filling in for holiday or sickness, but mainly working the south Huddersfield areas of Newsome, Crosland Moor, Lepton and Kirkburton.

He said: “I used to start work at 4.30am and finish at 11.30am but I do more normal hours now.”

And he’s seen the job change.

“Parcels have gone through the roof and letters have gone down,” he adds.

But the hazards of the job remain much the same – mainly dog attacks and weather.

Kevin explains: “I‘ve been bitten quite a few times. My theory is that postmen smell like they have been everywhere – and dogs are territorial. A lot of postmen carry biscuits with them. I can definitely tell when the regular posties do that because the dogs are waiting for you to give them a biscuit.

“And the weather can be a problem. It can be a tough, long winter, especially if it’s very windy and you get your letters blowing about.”

His life as a postman has its humorous, poignant and even exciting moments.

His most exciting was perhaps the day he got caught up in a police operation.

He recounts: “I was parked up one day after delivering a parcel and there was a car parked behind me. All of a sudden half a dozen men smashed the windows of the car and dragged a bloke out. It turned out they were police.”

And he has a word of warning for householders with transparent front doors.

“Occasionally you get people who don’t seem to realise they have a glass door and appear to have nothing or very little on when they come to answer it,” he said.

There are some sights that even a writer/postman doesn’t want to see.

Round About Town by Kevin Boniface is published by Uniformbooks at £12.