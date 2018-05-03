Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a cleaning service that might cost a little more than regular Mrs Mop.

This Huddersfield chap offers to clean your place - naked.

The man, who appears to be based around Almondbury, says: "I provide a genuine cleaning service, but with a twist. I do it naked. I come to your home, clean while you sit back and enjoy the view.

"Rate is for however long I stay not by the hour."

(Image: Craigslist)

And the service is not unique; there are others offering similar nude or sexual services on the 'household services' section of the local Craigslist.

Many use Craigslist to buy and sell stuff and advertise properties for rent as well as offer regular services.

Some of the items for sale on Craigslist could also be considered unusual. The Examiner spotted a goat for sale in the Batley area - although the listing has since been removed.

Craigslist, however, has a reputation for the sexual services many of its users offer.

A bit further afield in Leeds there are some more weirder services required or on offer.

For example, a divorced 50-year-old man, from LS10, is looking for a female topless cleaner.

(Image: Craigslist)

He says: "I am looking for an open-minded female for mutual fun...

"Prefer someone who has not done anything like this before."

It also requests a topless picture and age.

Another man from the Headingley Lane area offers to do naked cleaning and domestic chores.

He says: "Slim fit straight male doing cleaning and household chores in Leeds and York areas. No children or single males please."

(Image: Craigslist)

And another man from the Roundhay area describes himself as a 'naked gay odd job man for men'

He says: "All jobs considered, evenings and weekends in Leeds area only.

Cleaning, painting, washing, moving furniture, small DIY jobs and general help with personal stuff. Or anything else you can think of..."

(Image: Craigslist)

The 28-year-old 'hairy, rugby guy' also offers 'extras'.

There are also people offering regular cleaning, ironing, handyman and glazing services where we imagine clothes are required and funny stuff is most definitely out of bounds.