An off-road bike has been seized by police after its rider was causing a nuisance.

Huddersfield police are cracking down on the misuse of quad bikes and off-road bikes in the open and they seized the motorbike from the Crosland Moor area over the weekend.

It was taken by police under section 59 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act and was part of an operation by Neighbourhood Policing Team looking at issues which cause anti-social behaviour.

West Yorkshire Police officers are also using a DNA spray on bikes. The unique chemical make-up of each spray can then be used to trace the vehicle, and more importantly, its rider, at a later date if they fail to stop when requested by police.

Previously Insp Chris Hughes, of the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are very conscious of the impact of anti-social off road riding on our communities in Dewsbury and neighbouring areas of Kirklees.

“It is a harmless, odourless and invisible solution, naked to the eye and is proving invaluable in helping us solve the problem of identifying offenders.”

Police say information about nuisance bikes, descriptions of riders, the bikes and locations they are seen or kept can be passed to police to help build up evidence about nuisance riders. It can be reported via 101 or online at www.westyorkshirepolice.uk