Arrests of children by West Yorkshire Police have dropped by 69 per cent in the last seven years.

Figures published by the Howard League for Penal Reform today show 3,953 children aged 17 and under were arrested last year, down from 12,947 in 2010.

Nationally arrests have reduced by 68%.

The charity, which working for less crime, safer communities and fewer people in prison, says the reduction shows the success of its programme working with police forces to keep as many children as possible out of the criminal justice system.

Its chief executive, Frances Crook, said: “This is the seventh year in a row that we have seen a significant reduction in the number of child arrests across England and Wales, and West Yorkshire Police’s positive approach has contributed to that transformation.



“It is a phenomenal achievement by the police and the Howard League, and it means that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future without their life chances being blighted by unnecessary police contact and criminal records.





“We have come a long way, but there is still more work to do. The Howard League has launched a programme to end the criminalisation of children in residential care, and our research also highlights the need for better understanding of child criminal exploitation. Children who have been trafficked to commit crime should be seen as victims first and foremost.”

The charity says criminalisation of children in residential care, the criminalisation of children who are being exploited by county lines gangs, and the disproportionate levels of criminalisation of children from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds are key areas that all forces should be aware of and actively seek to address.

Supt Kate Jowett, from West Yorkshire Police’s Criminal Justice Team said: “We understand the impact on a young person of being arrested and also acknowledge the concerns expressed by the Howard League, around children being needlessly introduced to the criminal justice system.

Child arrest figures for West Yorkshire Police 2010: 12,947

2011: 10,600

2012: 7,492

2013: 6,148

2014: 5,417

2015: 5,045

2016: 4,663

2017: 3,953

“Sometimes however, an arrest is necessary, due to the nature of the offence, the offending history of the individual or, at times, for the safety of the suspect themselves.

“When we arrest a young person, we ensure we work with appropriate adults and partner agencies, to deal with their detention as quickly as possible.

“We also explore all options for those arrested, including what is in the best interests of the person involved.

“As a result we have seen the number of young people arrested in West Yorkshire reducing year on year. Total arrests of under 17s between 2009/10 and 2016/17 fell by nearly 70%.

“Similarly, as a case progresses we will, where appropriate, make full use of Out of Court Disposals, rather than unnecessarily putting any young person through the criminal justice system.”