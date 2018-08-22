Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tens of thousands fewer official fire safety checks are happening in West Yorkshire homes.

Amid huge cuts to the fire service, the number of houses getting a fire-risk check has dropped by two fifths in seven years.

Analysis of Home Office statistics on fire prevention and protection shows that West Yorkshire firefighters carried out about 25,000 fewer fire-risk checks

in 2016/17 than in 2010/11.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has changed the criteria for the free checks – now only offering home visits to more vulnerable homes.

An online advice video is available to people who are deemed low risk.

Of the 37,527 checks that took place in 2016/17, more than two thirds were at homes occupied by the elderly or disabled.

The change comes as fire service budgets are cut by nearly a fifth.

More than 11,000 firefighters have left their posts across the country, while the number of full-time firefighters in West Yorkshire has dropped by a third, from 876 to 577.

The news comes as local authorities move to massively boost their fire safety precautions in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and just a month on from the jailing of landlord Kamal Bains, following the death of two children in a fire at his property in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council has set aside some £3m for fire safety improvement work for its buildings but is not revealing where the cash will be spent until October.

It has also said it will boost its annual spend on fire safety by £230,000 from next year.

Over in Calderdale, which has three of the nine high rise towers in West Yorkshire that failed cladding combustion tests, a new dedicated fire safety officer has been recruited.

Commenting the figures, a Fire Brigade Union spokesperson said: “Massive funding cuts to fire and rescue services have resulted in a huge reduction in the amount of lifesaving preventative fire safety work going on.

“While firefighters are doing their best to keep people safe, there are simply not enough of them to do the work that needs doing.

“There are 11,000 fewer firefighters in the UK then in 2010.

“The decrease in fire safety checks is undoubtedly putting people’s lives at risk.

“These figures should also be considered against a backdrop of lengthening response times and an increase in fire deaths.

“Fire and rescue services desperately need more resources.”

The Home Office figures show 16,812 checks in West Yorkshire last year were targeted at the homes of the elderly – down from 20,083 carried out in 2010/11.

A further 11,089 were targeted at the homes of the disabled, but figures for 2010 are not provided.

Fire-risk checks are a preventative measure aimed at keeping people safe and minimising the risk of fires in their homes.

A member of the service checks for any potential fire risk, explains what measures people should take to reduce or eliminate them, and will put together an escape plan in case of fire.

The checks often result in the installation of smoke alarms of recommendations like moving potentially hazardous bits of furniture.

They are generally focused on those considered more vulnerable, such as older people and those with disabilities.

To enquire about a check call 0800 5874536 or go online to www.westyorksfire.gov.uk/your-safety/home/safe-well-visits/