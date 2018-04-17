Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 1,000 people have been treated for firearms wounds in Yorkshire in the last decade.

New figures from the NHS have revealed there were 1,115 times between 2006-07 and 2016-17 where someone was treated in hospital in our region after being shot.

That is the equivalent of nine people a month for the last 10 years.

The vast majority of cases were due to the accidental discharge of a weapon, although on 130 occasions someone was injured during an assault.

As well as handguns, rifles and shotguns, the figure also includes people who were injured by airguns and BB guns.

In the last year alone 89 people ended up in hospital in Yorkshire and the Humber for wounds from such weapons, including 74 accidents and 15 assaults.

Thanks to strict laws on gun ownership in the UK most of these injuries are likely to have been caused by airguns and similar firearms.

At the moment, there are no restrictions on buying an air weapon and ammunition if you are 18 or over and you can use them wherever you have permission to shoot.

However, while it is illegal for someone under the age of 18 to own an air weapon, children aged 14 to 17 are allowed to borrow one and use it without supervision on private property with permission.

Children under the age of 14 are also allowed to use an airgun with supervision from someone over the age of 21.

The figures come as there has been a spate of incidents in Huddersfield HD8 post codes where car windows and shop windows have been fired at and smashed.

In one case a woman witnessed an attack when a car pulled up outside her home and someone fired four shots into the back window of another vehicle parked nearby.

Fortunately no-one was injured in these incidents but nationally there have been two tragic cases when airguns were misused.

Experts are now hoping the review will lead to similar airgun legislation as the Air Weapons and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015 which introduced an air weapon certificate in Scotland. It means anyone owning an air weapon in the country is now required to hold this licence.

Addressing the figures, Chrissie Hall, a co-ordinator at the Gun Control Network, said: “Clearly more does need to be done.

“The number of gun incidents are of huge concern, particularly the number of people, including many children, injured in airgun, bb gun and replica gun incidents, which will account for a significant number of these incidents.

“The licensing of airgun owners in Scotland, introduced in January 2016, has been successful, so clearly licensing of airgun owners in England and Wales should be introduced immediately in the same way.”

In many cases the weapon used is unknown, but on at least one occasion during the year someone was killed by an airgun.