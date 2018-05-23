Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid to increase the number of children able to use a Calderdale nursery were rejected because the children would make too much noise.

Hipperholme Private Day Nursery had asked Calderdale Council to vary a condition of the nursery’s planning permission to increase the roll from 67 children up to 98.

But residents had expressed concerns about noise created by the youngsters when they were playing outside, and were backed by officers who recommended the plans be refused on grounds of overintensification of use.

Clr George Robinson (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) had asked for the application to be put before councillors and wrote in support of it, praising the nursery, in Denholme Gate Road, Hipperholme, which offered “unique experiences” for youngsters in a forest school type environment.

He said it did not confine children to the bedroom with their X-Boxes and they were often taken off-site to explore nature rather than kept on the spot.

He had said there were two key changes to a previously unsuccessful application two years ago in that an independent noise impact assessment cast doubt as to whether more children would mean more impact and a management plan would ensure the privacy and amenity of neighbours was respected.

But council planning officers said the key issue was an increase in the number of children had the potential for increased noise.

And a spokesman for objectors outlined some residents’ feelings, saying: “Our concerns are unchanged and our objection is purely to the loud noise experienced daily for a long period and our feeling is this will only worsen as child numbers increase.

“We have been as tolerant as we can without complaining but it’s a step too far,” he said.

A spokesman for the nursery stressed that whether it had 67 or 96, the children would not be using the nursery’s play area all at once and it would be limited to 40 at a time between 9am and 6pm,” he said.

After hearing the case for and against, the six-strong planning committee were split down the middle and it was defeated on the casting vote of committee chairman, Clr Steve Sweeney (Lab, Todmorden) whose backing for the motion proposed by Councillor Stephen Baines (Con, Northowram and Shelf) and seconded by Councillor David Kirton (Con, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe) supporting refusal then carried the day.