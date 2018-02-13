Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man armed with a knife was caught ranting in the street - just hours after being released by police for an identical offence.

Abdul Sattar, 59, pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of a bladed article in public.

He was arrested on Monday (Feb 12) after disturbing neighbours outside his home in Willwood Avenue, Oakes .

Sattar was holding a craft knife and shouting abuse, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “He was speaking to nobody in particular and just ranting.

“Then he was arrested and released under investigation but, within a couple of hours of being released, the second set of circumstances happened.”

This time Sattar was arrested on suspicion of causing damage to a neighbour’s car and police found a second knife in his possession.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that Sattar had been victimised in the street where he lives.

He told District Judge Michael Fanning that he used the craft knife for DIY jobs and here was no physical altercation as he was immediately disarmed by police.

The second time he was arrested the knife was in his client’s pocket, he added.

Mr Arif added: “He feels ashamed of appearing before the court.

“If he had been 19 it would have been something entirely different.

“For a man of his age and standing within the community he’s deeply ashamed to appear before the court.”

Mr Arif added that Sattar, who has mental health difficulties, has lived at the property for five years but experienced escalating problems with his neighbours over the last year.

Sattar denies related charges of criminal damage and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour and will stand trial at the Huddersfield court for these.

Judge Fanning refused to grant him bail ahead of his next court appearance on Thursday next week.

He told him: “There are obviously problems with neighbours but these are very serious matters.

“This is erratic behaviour and has not been constrained by police - you can expect to go to prison for possession of the bladed articles alone.”