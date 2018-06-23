Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The disused former Oakes school and Wellington Court residential home is set for a new lease of life.

The Grade II listed, once-handsome building on Wellington St, Lindley, has a rich history going back more than 100 years but is now an eyesore, desperately in need of a makeover.

It was last used as a residential care home and has been vacant for many years despite the efforts of local councillors to bring it back into use.

The proposal by an unknown developer is for residential development which would involve the conversion of the former school building into an undisclosed number of units and the building of six houses at the west end of the site on the former playground.

On-site parking is also proposed.

The main planning issues will include land use, heritage, (given that the building is Grade II listed), highways and parking, neighbour amenity, and the quality, tenure and affordability of the accommodation.

At the moment he proposals are what is known as the 'pre-application stage', meaning that no formal planning application has been received by Kirklees Council.

The vacant building is just one of the more than 2,000 empty properties in Kirklees.

Some have been unoccupied for more than 10 years. None were brought back into use during 2016/17.