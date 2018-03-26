Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Donald Earnshaw was the president of Huddersfield Cricket League and a man held in the highest respect by all who knew him.

Donald, who was 81, was the middle child of three boys. He began his cricket career at Kirkheaton in 1948 where he opened the batting aged 17, for the 1st XI. He and his brother Philip opened the batting together for many years. In 1968 Donald left to join Almondbury where he has lived since getting married to Maureen 60 years ago.

He played in the 1st XI for Almondbury until 1992, scoring many runs as opening batsman and was also very proud when he played in the 1st XI with both sons Mark and Chris.

His daughter Jill did a stint at scoring and Maureen was always in charge of the tearoom.

Almondbury Cricket Club was such a major part of his life Donald went on to serve as groundsman, club representative from 1974, chairman, committee man, barman and club president.

In 2013 after serving on the league management for 40 years the League bestowed another honour by making him president.

In 1989 he was awarded the League’s Lady Sykes Candlesticks, an award given in recognition for his outstanding service to Almondbury and the league.

This was followed in 2010 by him winning the Fred Stallard Cup for his distinguished service to club and league. Donald was a friend to many past and present players and would always go out of his way to support local cricket, presenting trophies at junior and senior level and generally enjoying being around cricket.

Donald was a talented sportsman in younger life. While in the army he played cricket for the combined services and also played football and rugby for the army. He played table tennis in the Huddersfield league for many years.

In Donald’s business life he retired from David Brown Tractors (Case) as export manager having started with a job in the office. This job allowed him to travel extensively visiting many countries in Europe, America and South Africa. He finished his career working for the Chamber of Commerce in Huddersfield, advising businesses how to export to countries all over the world.

Donald had two other big passions, his holidays and his family. He loved to visit countries around the world but mainly in Europe. He liked good food and wine and used to set off in his car with Maureen for a two week tour with a ferry to Spain, down to Portugal and back through France.

He had two sons, Chris and Mark, and a daughter Jill who all played various sports following in their dad’s love of sport. So cricket, football, badminton, tennis, hockey and golf were all encouraged and supported.

He leaves five grandchildren, Ross, Helen, Thomas, Laura and Ben.

The funeral is on Friday, April 13 at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2.45pm.