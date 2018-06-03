Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were dozens of criminals convicted for offences in and around Huddersfield and Kirklees in May.

Here we look back on all those who were jailed for their crimes.

An unlicensed driver has been jailed after a high-speed police chase.

Provisional licence holder Francis Barrett bought a Vauxhall Corsa several days before taking his driving test and “panicked” when police caught him driving it, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 27-year-old, whose girlfriend was in the passenger seat screaming at him to stop, overtook a vehicle on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights and reached speeds of 90mph in 30mph zones in a attempt to evade police.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said that at around 9.45pm on March 12 a police officer noticed that Barrett seemed to swerve just before a roundabout in Brighouse so pulled him over.

When the officer got out of his car and spoke to Barrett he sped off along Garden Road and Halifax Road. He drove at 55mph in a 20mph zone and 70mph in a 50mph zone.

He was jailed for eight months.

A bungling burglar has been jailed after leaving his blood at the crime scene.

Ryan Dufton gained access to a vulnerable 83-year-old woman’s home through a window and left his blood on the back door handle when he let himself out, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 38-year-old, of Beckett Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, has been convicted of six burglaries in the past and a judge previously dubbed him “every householder’s worst nightmare.”

Ornaments on a windowsill were disturbed, and damage worth £100 caused, but nothing was stolen during the latest incident, which happened in Liversedge around 8.30pm just two days before Christmas last year.

In February, Dufton pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal. He was locked up last month for two years and four months.

An unlicensed BMW driver who struck and killed a devoted mum-of-three in Dewsbury has been jailed for two years.

Faizal Kadia, 21, caused the death of 54-year-old pedestrian Hamida Sidat when he lost control in wet conditions.

The high-powered BMW 420D had three tyres worn so smooth they were like Formula 1 racing car tyres.

His friends Ammaar Gora, who was in the passenger seat, and Hamza Fulat, who had hired the BMW for the trio, walked from court.

The fatal crash happened at the junction of Bradford Road and Dewsbury Ring Road near Lidl on February 4 last year.

Kadia pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed, causing death by driving while uninsured and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Gora pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Fulat pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

Kadia was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years.

Gora, 22, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Fulat, 23, of Town Street in Batley, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

A serial alcohol thief turned to drink to cope after getting stabbed.

Mohammed Karim was caught stealing vodka, whisky and cider from four shops between March 19 and March 25.

During one theft he assaulted a female member of staff who tried to stop him.

The 30-year-old, of Ouzelwell Lane in Thornhill Lees, said his life unravelled following the 2011 attack during which a knife penetrated his bowel.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court from custody and pleaded guilty to four charges of shop theft and a charge of assault by beating.

Magistrates sentenced him to 16 weeks in custody for the new offences.

A career burglar has been jailed for his latest crime spree.

Luke Walshaw, of Chickenley Lane in Chickenley, broke into his brother’s ex’s house about 5am and stole a handbag, bank cards and jewellery, Leeds Crown Court heard.

The 37-year-old dad was on bail at the time of the offence.

Peter Byrne, prosecuting, said that the female victim, who lives in Unity Court in Dewsbury, woke up and looked downstairs to see Walshaw standing there holding a change jar. She asked him what he was doing and he fled.

The woman, who had known Walshaw for about 20 years, later spotted him in Dewsbury and chased him, but he got away.

He was later caught.

Walshaw, who has 21 previous convictions for 36 offences including burglaries, robberies and thefts, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, possession of a knife, possession of cannabis, failing to attend a drugs test and burglary.

Judge Guy Kearl QC sentenced Walshaw to three years and nine months’ imprisonment, of which he will have to serve have before being eligible to be released on licence.

A disqualified driver got behind the wheel for a fourth time – after a security guard caught him LIVING in his car.

William Wood was moved on from the industrial estate where he was parked and got pulled over by police in the process, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Jailing him for six weeks, chairman Brian Castle told him: “Court orders are to be obeyed and clearly you are not amenable to that.”

The 28-year-old was stopped by police as he drove his Peugeot along Mill Street East in Dewsbury at 12.30am on April 1.

He was very cooperative with the officers, prosecutor Vanessa Jones said.

Wood, of Nelson Street in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

A dealer who had almost £5,000-worth of class A drugs has been jailed for three years.

Nabeel Hussain got involved with selling cocaine to repay a drugs debt, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said that at 8.20am on January 16 police officers executed a search warrant at Hussain’s home in Hill Top Estate in Heckmondwike.

In a red Vauxhall Combo van parked outside the house, they found 114.57g of cocaine, which had a street value of £4,560, along with dealer bags and scales.

In the defendant’s bedroom, they found £6,000 in cash and several mobile phones with incriminating texts on them.

Hussain, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A rapist who went on-the-run before a jury found him guilty of a shocking attack on a 17-year-old girl has been jailed for 12 years in his absence.

During a sustained attack lasting up to seven hours, drug-fuelled Imran Khaliq subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal which included a threat to smash a bottle over her head if she did not comply.

Bradford Crown Court heard that at one stage during the attack in January 2017 Khaliq used his finger to force cocaine up the victim’s nose.

The teenager had to give evidence against Khaliq twice after a jury failed to reach verdicts at an initial trial back in July last year.

Khaliq, of Silverhill Road, Bradford, was granted bail ahead of a second trial which took place in February this year, but he failed to turn up for the last day of the trial when the jury found him guilty on two charges of rape.

Shocking CCTV footage shown in court captured a dad fracturing a man’s jaw on a petrol station forecourt.

Adam Glynn, who is wearing a white T-shirt, can be seen repeatedly punching Mack Herron to the ground and kicking him in the head, knocking him out.

His co-defendant, Mica Heppenstall, got involved in the fight and ‘ragged’ Mr Herron’s friend around before she and Glynn ran off.

The victim can be seen lying on the ground unconscious for several minutes and his friend tries to lift him up a few times before they both fall over.

The incident happened at around 5.37am on September 10, 2016 on the forecourt of the BP petrol station on Bradford Road in Batley.

Glynn, a 25-year-old dad, has been locked up for more than two years for the vicious attack and Heppenstall, a 21-year-old mum-of-two, has walked free from court.

A woman stole from a supermarket in desperation when her benefits were delayed.

Rachel Anderson was caught shoplifting at the Co-op store in Birstall.

The 43-year-old was immediately recognised by staff viewing the CCTV because she had been banned from the shop previously.

Her solicitor Mohammed Arif explained to Kirklees magistrates that while “it wouldn’t have taken Sherlock Holmes” to figure out who was responsible for the theft she was desperate due to her lack of finances.

He told the Huddersfield court that her application for Universal Credit had been delayed and she found herself in an impossible predicament.

Magistrates sentenced Anderson to 21 days in custody. She will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon her release.

An obsessed rapist who kept a woman prisoner to “use her as a sex slave” has been jailed for 13 years.

Thomas Patton lured the victim to his home on Leeds Road in Deighton before trapping her, declaring: “Nah, you’re not going anywhere. This is going to be the worst night of your life. I’m just gonna beat you and rape you.”

The 21-year-old had locked the doors and windows and snapped her mobile phone in half before repeatedly raping and assaulting her.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said the young woman, who thought she could not escape, “must have been full of fear and trepidation” during the “nightmare” two-and-a-half days before her dad rescued her.

During a trial last month, a jury found Patton guilty of five counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He had pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage .

An arrested man who kicked and spat at a police officer has been jailed for more than six months.

Jason Berry lost his temper when the PC tried to handcuff him after pulling over a car he was travelling in, Kirklees magistrates were told.

But chairman of the bench Richard Fearnley told him: “We will certainly not tolerate kicking and spitting at police officers while they are performing their duties.”

Their sentence was passed just days after Chief Constable Dee Collins told the Huddersfield court that 12 West Yorkshire Police officers a week are attacked by criminals.

Berry, of Beech Street in Paddock , was found guilty of assault following a trial heard in his absence.

A Bradford father-of-two has been jailed for 40 months after he was caught with a kilo of high purity cocaine during a police operation last year.

A judge heard today that 46-year-old Azim Khan was jailed for seven years back in 2001 for Class A drug dealing, but on this occasion he was looking after a sealed package of cocaine "as a favour" for someone else.

Last October police officers moved in to arrest Khan after following his Peugeot car to a house in Shelf.

When the boot of the vehicle was searched they found the kilo of cocaine. Prosecutor Ken Green told Bradford Crown Court that the cocaine had an estimated street values of £80,000.

Khan, of Ann Place, Bradford, admitted a charge of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply .

A jilted boyfriend who stabbed his ex-lover’s dog as he drunkenly trashed her clothes has been jailed by a judge.

Tony Reynolds, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage in relation to the injuries suffered by the two-year-old pug, called Lulu, during an incident at Elisha Bowman’s home in Holywell Green, Halifax, last November.

Reynolds, of Surrey Street, was given a three-month prison sentence for that offence with additional jail terms of one month for stealing a mobile phone and a further 15 months for an attack on a car driver in Halifax in August last year.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the couple had split up shortly before Reynolds went to the house and began slashing items of clothing belonging to his former partner.

It was not made clear how precisely the dog received her injuries but Reynolds’ barrister Adam Lodge said his client had been angry and drinking excessively.

A patient high on drink and drugs smacked a police officer’s bottom as she tried to help him.

The victim was leading Jay Gair into a cubicle at Dewsbury and District Hospital to be assessed over his concerning behaviour.

After groping the shocked Pc the 35-year-old threw a chair at a security guard and kicked him in the head.

Kirklees magistrates jailed him for four months and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Gair was arrested from an address in Liversedge late on April 6.

A former soldier who lashed out at paramedics then urinated in a police van said he was struggling the break the vicious cycle of getting drunk and committing crimes.

Police and ambulance staff were trying to help James Bridgewood found sleeping in the road in Huddersfield town centre.

They attended at the King Street location shortly after 10pm on April 28, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Members of the public had alerted them to the fact that the 34-year-old was lying down on the ground sleeping.

When he was woken up and led into the ambulance to be checked he became aggressive.

Bridgewood, of Yews Hill Road in Lockwood, had to be carried into his cell due to his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public and told magistrates that he had suffered from mental health issues since serving in the armed forces.

He was jailed for three years due to previous burglary offences.

A woman has been locked up after smashing up her elderly mum’s mobile phone with such force that smoke came out of it.

Helen Dibb used a hammer to wreck the 88-year-old’s £300 phone then told police: “I’m glad I’ve done that now.”

She was jailed for two months after Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence happened while she was on a suspended sentence given for a racist attack on a police officer.

The 55-year-old appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

A violent husband who showed no mercy in a brutal knife attack on his 36-year-old wife has been jailed for life for her murder.

A court heard that Bradford hotel worker Monika Lasek suffered devastating wounds as she tried to defend herself during the Sunday morning attack at the family’s home in Solstice Way, Illingworth, Halifax, last November.

A jury at Bradford Crown Court found her husband Zbigniew Lasek, 36, guilty of murder following a trial and sentencing him to life in prison, with a minimum term of 24 years, Judge David Hatton QC said he was satisfied that the fatal attack was the culmination of a history of violence and coercive behaviour on Lasek’s part.

The court heard that the couple had three children and Judge Hatton said they had been devastated by the loss of their mother.

During the trial the jury heard how Mrs Lasek had wanted her husband to move out the house after their relationship broke down about six months before the murder.

Nine days before the killing police officers attended at the property following reports of a domestic incident, but Mrs Lasek declined to make a formal statement and no action was taken against her husband.

A 24-year-old man who was “the driving force” behind a bank card being used fraudulently over 300 times has been jailed for more than two years.

Michael Smith was already subject to a suspended jail sentence when his partner Sherry Batey received the card in the post by mistake.

Judge Jonathan Rose said the cardholder no longer lived at the address, but Smith saw the opportunity to use it.

The judge said he did not believe that Batey came up with the idea to use the card and added: “It was, in my view, overwhelmingly likely that it was Smith that saw the opportunity to use the card to make purchases.”

Judge Rose described Smith, who had previous convictions for dishonesty offences , as “the driving force” behind the use of the card by the couple and others.

“When this opportunity came to you you took it,” the judge told Smith.

The founder of the English Defence League has been jailed over comments which had the potential to cause a retrial at Leeds Crown Court

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, streamed an hour-long Facebook Live outside the court last Friday and within hours it had been watched more than 250,000 times.

A judge who locked the far right activist up for 13 months for contempt of court told him his actions may cause a long-running trial to be retried, which would cost taxpayers 'hundreds and hundreds of thousands of pounds'.

A court order had been in place temporarily banning any reporting on Robinson's arrest and sentencing hearing, but the Examiner can now reveal the details.

The 35-year-old, of Oakley Rise, Wilstead, Bedford, was arrested on suspicion of a breach of the peace and was held in the court cells before being taken up to the courtroom to face the trial judge.

In a rare move, he was arrested, charged and sentenced within five hours.

A speeding Audi S3 driver has finally been jailed for causing a head-on crash in Halifax which left a librarian seriously injured.

Dewsbury man Yasser Ali, 28, claimed he was taking the car for a "test drive" with a view to buying it when he lost control on a bend in the Godley Lane area of Halifax .

The Audi, which was estimated to have been doing more than 60mph, smashed head-on into Alison Roberts' Ford Fiesta sending it spinning across the road.

After the crash in August 2016 Ali fled the scene, but was later arrested at Calderdale Royal Hospital when he turned up to get his own injuries treated.

Ali, of Comroyd Street, Dewsbury , denied that his driving had been dangerous that night and it was only when his case was listed for trial in February this year that he finally pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving .

The offence carries a maximum prison term of five years and Judge Hatton concluded that the appropriate sentence for Ali, breaking in mind his guilty plea at the "last minute", was 30 months.