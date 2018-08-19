Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested after allegedly being spotted walking around Crosland Moor with this terrifying weapon.

The air rifle, which was loaded, was found by police following a search for the man when members of the public called in worried.

The man had been seen walking on the roads near Crosland Heath Golf Club, between Crosland Moor and Linthwaite, yesterday afternoon carrying the weapon.

He was then seen getting into a yellow car.

Officers later stopped a yellow Citroen sports car on Manchester Road at Thornton Lodge, finding a gun inside.

Pictures of the car were posted on Twitter by traffic cop Dave Cant, showing the black weapon propped up against the car’s passenger seat.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an uncovered weapon in public, as well as possession of cannabis.

Firearms officers checked the weapon to find it was loaded, although was legally owned.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.