Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olympic diving champions Lois Toulson and Jack Laugher MBE will attend a fundraising event held by a Cleckheaton HR firm to raise money to help get homeless people back into employment.

The pair, who are ambassadors for The Howarth Foundation charity, will be special guests at the Howarths People and Safety Management Music Extravaganza in aid of the charity on November 24 at Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield.

Last year, the event raised more than £7,500 in support of The Howarth Foundation’s Business Building Futures programme.

The programme works with a network of regional homeless charities to identify individuals ready to re-enter full or part-time employment across Leeds and Kirklees, before providing them with skills training or employment through local businesses signed up to the scheme.

The event will feature performances from music act Under the Covers, magician Darren Mac and the Rastrick High School choir.

Commenting on the event, The Howarth Foundation trustee, Tracey Hopkins, said: “Events like our annual Music Extravaganza are vital to help raise the money we need to support clients through the Foundation, helping to get them off the streets, back on track and making a positive contribution to society.

“We’re delighted that the event remains popular as it marks its fourth year, and sincerely thank every business that has committed to help us raise vital funds this year by buying tickets.”

The event marks the end of a successful year for The Howarth Foundation, which saw it named winner of the Big Heart charity category at the 2018 National Family Business Awards at Wembley in July.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the evening can contact tracey@howarths-uk.com or call 01274 864999.