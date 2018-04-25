Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scores of youngsters are combining fun and fitness as members of the White Rose Rhythmic Gymnastics Club.

And club members gave a demonstration of their skills when they received a £1,000 cheque from the Holme Valley Masonic Lodge.

The cheque presentation by Worshipful Master Ashley Craven and Past Master Ian Birks was made at All Saints’ RC College, Bradley, where the club holds regular sessions in the new sports centre.

White Rose Rhythmic Gymnastics Club was launched last September and has already attracted between 40 and 50 youngsters aged five to 15.

As well as holding sessions at the college, the club has sessions in Mirfield, Meltham and Lightcliffe.

The money from the Masons will go towards the £4,000 cost of providing carpeting on which the members can perform their routines.

The girls are coached by Olga Fleming, who hails from Belarus and attended the same school as renowned Olympic gymnast Olga Korbut. Olga has performed rhythmic gymnastics at national level both for her home country and the former USSR.

Rhythmic gymnastics, which is also an Olympic sport, differs from general gymnastics in that it involves individuals or teams moving to music using one of five pieces of equipment – hoop, ribbon, ball, rope and club – rather than familiar gymnastics apparatus.

Olga said: “The sport combines ballet, dance and gymnastics. The children like to learn how to move gracefully and put complex moves together to create a routine. It is about fun and fitness as well as developing motor skills.”

She added: “It is a very new sport in Yorkshire and there are only one or two clubs. We started the club in September to involve more children in the sport. We have mostly girls, but we also welcome boys.”