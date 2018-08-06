Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community groups in Kirklees have been rewarded for their “bright ideas” with grants totalling almost £50,000.

One Community, the Kirklees Community Foundation, has awarded five grants from its Bright Ideas Fund.

The latest groups to benefit are: Conscious Youth, a new junior youth club in Ashbrow (£9,496); SKY Positive Minds, described as a ‘power hub’ for girls (£10,000); 20-40@Moldgreen, an out-of-school computer coding club (£5,765); Lees Moor TRA Garden Club in Dewsbury , activities for young children (£8,330); Malham Court Action Group for youth activities in Oakes (£1,000); Marsden the Poetry Village, ‘Write Out Loud’ aimed at young people (£5,000); and Melody Makers, exercise classes for the elderly and a new luncheon club (£9,091).

Bright Ideas is a collaborative project between the Community Foundation and Kirklees Council . It was launched to support groups looking to develop new projects – or ‘bright ideas’ – working with either younger or older people.

The foundation provided £50,000 thanks to several contributions from generous donors, and the council matched this funding to create a £100,000 fund.

Two of the Kirklees voluntary groups awarded with funding were Conscious Youth and SKY Positive Minds.

Conscious Youth, a community organisation led by and for young people, was awarded £9,496 towards the costs of developing a junior youth club in Ashbrow. Conscious Youth is run by Serena Johnson and Sophie Simpson, and the group have undertaken consultations with young people from Ashbrow, which indicated reductions to local youth provision has had a huge impact on young people in this community. It is hoped that a new junior youth club will address some of these concerns.

SKY Positive Minds operates in Dewsbury and was awarded £10,000. The voluntary group empowers women and children to transform their mindset so that they can deal with negativity and challenges with greater confidence.

One Community general manager Paul Johnson said: “We are always impressed by the sheer ingenuity and hard work demonstrated by our local voluntary groups.

“Bright Ideas is a way of funding new initiatives in our communities, and we are pleased to support both Conscious Youth and SKY Positive Minds.

“Both groups have developed some terrific projects supporting our young people.”