One of Huddersfield’s oldest Chinese restaurants is set to close.

The Mandarin, a favourite of town centre diners since the 1970s, is due to close on September 23, a spokesman for the restaurant has confirmed.

The spokesman said the owner had decided not to renew the lease on the Buxton Way property.

No further information has been released about why the restaurant is closing. It currently enjoys the highest food hygiene rating, five stars.

Several years ago the restaurant was put on the market after owner Mr Lao went bankrupt. Mr Lao’s son reportedly took over the restaurant under licence.

News of the impending closure was greeted with disappointment by many people who have happy memories of dining at the Mandarin over the past 40-odd years.

Some described the decor as ‘a bit 1970s timewarp’ but raved about the quality of the food.

Nick Lawton, of Marsden, said: “I used to go there as a kid in the 1980s with my grandma and grandad. The last time I went was after our Northern Retro car show last year when I treated my mum and dad for helping me at the show.

“I am hoping a few of us will be back there in a week or so. It’s a top place with top retro furnishings.”

Linzi Nicholson, of Golcar, said: “I remember my parents taking my younger sister and me for our first taste of Chinese food at The Mandarin, one Saturday afternoon in the mid-1980s.

“We both had a plate of egg fried rice and thought we were being very exotic!

“Also, if you were lucky enough to get a window seat, you got a wonderful view of the Civic Centre car park.”

Karen Ingala Smith, who remembers the three-course meals for under £5 offer in the mid-1980s, said: “I remember eating a dish called ‘Chinese roast pork with bean sprouts’. It was a pile of bean sprouts with slices of pork with the edges flavoured with something dark orange coloured and delicious.”

Luke Matthews recalled: “My dad used to take my mum there on dates when they were young, in the 1970s I think. Sad to hear of another bit of town history going.”

And Mark Hanson-Martin said: “The Mandarin can’t close! Huddersfield will fall down!”

On TripAdvisor the restaurant is highly praised, although some diners described the decor as “dated.”

One reviewer said: “There is something charmingly comforting about this place having visited somewhat infrequently since childhood. Although the decor is dated, the food is basic but brilliant.”

Another wrote: “It’s been approximately 40 years since the last time I visited the Mandarin as we live up in the North East.

“However, it’s not changed one bit; same decor it’s so relaxing. This place is fantastic, from the decor to the ambience, to the staff.”

* What are your memories of The Mandarin? Email: andrew.robinson@reachplc.com