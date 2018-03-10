Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver got behind the wheel because he needed to fetch some medicine from the supermarket.

Mohammed-Aamir Suleman crashed his car into another vehicle shortly before arriving at Asda in Dewsbury.

The 24-year-old had drunk three pints and some gin but still drove to the store on Mill Street West.

He apologised to magistrates, telling them that he had made “the biggest mistake of my life.”

Police attended the scene of the smash shortly after midnight on February 17 and one of the officers could smell alcohol on his breath.

Suleman was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and further tests revealed that he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was one-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Suleman, of Halifax Road in Dewsbury, told them: “It was a misjudgment on my part which resulted in the biggest mistake of my life.

“It was totally out of character and not something that I would usually do.

“I was having stomach problems and decided to go to Asda to purchase something to help.

“On my way there I was involved in a collision. It’s inexcusable and I’m really remorseful for what I did.”

Magistrates banned Suleman from driving for 18 months.

He will have to pay £345 fine, £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.