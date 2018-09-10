Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One person is dead and another critically injured after a multi-vehicle smash involving two cars and a tractor last night (Sunday).

The silver VW Golf was travelling along Batley Road at Kirkhamgate, Wakefield, towards Batley last night when it crashed into a second Golf parked at the side of the road.

West Yorkshire Police say the moving Golf was then bounced onto the opposite carriageway from the force of the collision and into the path of an oncoming Massey Ferguson tractor, before colliding with a wall.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

A passenger in the Golf was fatally injured in the collision, which happened at around 9.15pm. The victim, the sex of whom police have not revealed, is yet to undergo formal identification.

A 27-year-old man driving the Golf was seriously injured and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the tractor was uninjured in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles shortly before is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of September 9.