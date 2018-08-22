Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation across Kirklees and West Yorkshire has found one in three of used cars tested were unsafe to drive.

West Yorkshire trading standards carried out the spot checks during a week of action targeting independent car garages in Huddersfield, Kirklees and other parts of the region.

They looked at 60 cars that were advertised for sale and carried out mechanically inspections of 35 of those.

Their independent engineer found that of the 35 cars, one in three were deemed to be unsafe to drive, mainly due to accident damage that had left them structurally weakened.

In one case a 2016 plate BMW 335i Estate that was found to have a deformed chassis and inner wings, with over 5mm of filler used to disguise the damage.

They also found a 2007 plate Ford Focus C Max that was found to have a significantly deformed side sill and B pillar, again filler had been applied to cover deformation.

The investigation also found that some cars advertised as having full/part service or 12 months MOT simply did not.

David Lodge, Head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “Our findings should act as a stark reminder to anyone who is thinking about purchasing a second-hand motor vehicle. Some parts of the motor trade have always generated a significant number of complaints but what our findings have uncovered is the serious nature of the problems that consumer may encounter.

“Often consumers are easily seduced by the excitement of a new car purchase but undertaking a few basic checks before you part with any cash could save you lots of time and hassle in the future.”

He said the sale of used cars prompts around 11,000 complaints a year to Citizens Advice and he also urged people to check the accuracy of the mileage.

For more guidance go to: wyjs.org.uk/carconfidence