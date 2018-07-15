Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Honley man has set up an agency in Thailand for people who want to study at universities over there.

David Seale says it works out far cheaper than racking up debts at universities in the UK and gives students the chance to study in a different country and culture.

David and a business partner have set up d&A Access to Asia.

They are offering a four-year study plan to study in some of Thailand’s universities from around £11,000 to £13,000. In comparison, British students have incurred debts of between £43,000 to £57,000 after studying for degrees in the UK.

David, who graduated from the University of Huddersfield, has spent nine years lecturing in Thai universities and often wondered why Thailand attracted so many European students.

“Thai universities are modern and up to-date on par with what Germany and Finland have to offer,” he said.

“It’s much cheaper to study here. The cost of living is a quarter of what it is back in Germany and Finland. As a bonus, the Thais are wonderful and the weather’s fantastic."

David said many universities in Thailand offer English programmes with English and American lecturers recruited from back home, but there are no agencies operating to recruit British or Irish students.

He said: “We decided to take it on ourselves to set up an agency as we both knew how difficult it could be to afford to go to university. It took me 10 years before I could afford to go. Higher education we all know costs money and the costs are spiralling out of control.”

For more information go to http://www.dandaaa.com