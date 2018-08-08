Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school is undergoing a £750,000 programme of building works to increase the pupil roll – and create a ‘one-way’ system.

Work is underway at Rastrick High School and Sixth Form which will see its existing reception area and main hall demolished and replaced with an open-plan layout to accommodate more students.

The building work will also see the school create a one-way system for a more efficient flow of pupils and staff around the building.

The project is being delivered using central government funding as part of a drive to meet the increasing demand for secondary school places across Calderdale.

Commenting on the work, head teacher Steve Evans said: “This scheme of work will not only enable Rastrick High School to accommodate around 45 extra children every academic year, but will also create a new and exciting learning environment that will further improve the current high levels of collaboration between pupils and teachers as noted by OFSTED.

“By creating a modern, open-plan environment to replace our current reception area and hall, we will create a multi-functional space where pupils and staff can learn, eat and socialise together.

He added: “In addition, the introduction of a new one-way traffic flow around the school will enable us to ensure the calm learning culture within our classrooms is replicated as pupils move around the site.”

Rastrick High has 1,500 students aged from 11-18 and around 200 teaching and non-teaching staff.

News of the school’s latest project comes following the recent appointment of Mr Evans to the role of assistant director (learning services) with Calderdale Council , which he started in July.

Mr Evans will remain in his position as head at Rastrick while working alongside Calderdale Council’s school improvement team, OFSTED and the Regional Schools Commissioner to lead the strategy for school improvement across the district.

Deputy head teachers Mat Williams and Matt Crowther have taken the roles of associate head teachers.