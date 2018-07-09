Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man who owns one of the world’s most luxurious trains will be bringing it to his home town next month.

David Pitts bought the Northern Belle, Britain’s answer to the famous Orient Express, for an undisclosed sum last year.

He and a partner use it to run luxury excursions round the country in “glamorous, 1930s style.”

The train will call at Huddersfield Railway Station on Saturday, August 4, on route to Durham, Lindisfarne and Alnwick Castle – the historic structure which doubled as Hogwarts School in the Harry Potter films.

David, 54, who lives in Thurstonland, said: “It should be an unforgettable day out – pure luxury all the way from the moment passengers step on board. Visiting Alnwick Castle will be an extra touch of magic for Harry Potter fans.”

The Northern Belle consists of seven carefully-restored Pullman carriages hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive. It has been described as “recapturing a bygone era of 1930s-style rail travel at its most glamorous.”

Liveried stewards will greet passengers with a Bellini cocktail after they board the train at 7.30am before they tuck into a three-course brunch during the journey to the north-east.

Then they will be welcomed back on board for the return journey with a champagne reception followed by a slap-up five-course dinner, with wine.

David said: “The Northern Belle is essentially a fine dining restaurant on rails. It’s not so much the journey and the destination as what happens inside the carriages that counts. I’m so excited about this trip. The train should be back in Huddersfield about 9.30pm – just in time for a nightcap at the station’s Head of Steam bar!”

The Northern Belle will also pick up passengers at Leeds at 8.30am. More details from northernbelle.co.uk or phone 0844 8404525.

Since its launch in 2000, The Northern Belle has carried hundreds of thousands of guests, including TV and sporting stars – while celebrity chefs Raymond Blanc and James Martin have worked in its kitchen. Its individually-appointed coaches are named after northern castles and stately homes.