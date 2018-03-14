Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scooter park in memory of tragic youngster Isaac Nash should be finished within weeks following a three-and-a-half-year battle.

The Isaac Nash Memorial Skate Park at Highburton Rec, Burton Acres Lane, is being built to remember 12-year-old Isaac who drowned off the coast of Anglesey in August 2014.

Following the tragedy an appeal by The Isaac Nash Trust (TINT) raised £160,000 for the park was launched.

But getting the facility built proved to be a real headache for Isaac’s friends and family including his devastated grandfather Howard Lewis, one of the key driving forces behind the project.

As well as red tape they had to cope with sustained opposition from neighbours some of who claimed the park would attract anti-social behaviour.

Poignantly, many of Isaac’s friends who campaigned for the wheel park will now be too old to enjoy it.

Mr Lewis, a retired West Yorkshire firefighter who has lived in Highburton for more than 20 years, said: “We had problems with the bad weather but are back on track now and the excavators have finally clanked into action digging up the allotted space in the park so concrete for the wheel park can be laid.

“The park is expected to be finished in five weeks, followed by the landscaping, planting and paths, around two weeks later.

“We’ve waited a long time, but we can taste it now. Almost everyone is very excited as we approach completion.

“We are planning to have an opening event on Sunday, 22 April which when we chose the date left a fair bit of wiggle room, but it might be quite a close run thing now.”