Huddersfield’s latest drive-thru restaurant will open next week.

The new Burger King drive-thru at Leeds Road Retail Park will open on Thursday, May 3 as work to fit-out the 2,500sq ft restaurant is nearing completion.

The Burger King operation fronting Leeds Road is creating up to 50 jobs. The restaurant will include a seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

The restaurant is the last of four new eateries to open its doors at the retail park.

Greggs, Subway and Starbucks – which have together created scores of jobs – are already open and trading.

Greggs and Subway each occupy 1,200 sq ft units while Starbucks has 2,000 sq ft of space.

Work on the new units and drive-thru began in August last year – with the new occupants taking possession in early March.

The new arrivals provide a boost to the shopping site which is already home to businesses including Argos, B&Q, ScS, Home Bargains, Wren Kitchens and Oak Furnitureland.

They also provide competition for fast food rivals McDonald’s KFC and Costa, which already have outlets on Leeds Road.