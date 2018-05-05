Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s election may seem unremarkable on the face of it.

Only three seats changed hands – one of which should have been Labour’s anyway.

Labour leader, Clr David Sheard, said he was slightly disappointed not to gain another and there were no huge celebrations to be seen among Labour members at Kirklees Council’s election count.

But make no mistake Labour will be celebrating behind closed doors as it has made gains despite years of having to take the fall for government imposed cuts to local services.

Since the last local elections in 2016, it has seemed like constant bad news with council tax scandals, leadership coups, a damning Ofsted inspection of children’s social services, the launch of unpopular bus gates and more recently, council tax hikes and rumours of parking charge increases.

But Labour has defied the odds, apparently thanks to a strong turnout among young voters.

With politics as polarised as it’s been in a generation, many predicted the centrists would return to the Lib Dems, the only ‘cards on the table’ anti-Brexit party.

But it would seem that the younger voters are less concerned about leaving the EU than they are about showing their support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s policies.

While the comments on the Examiner’s social media are heavily dominated by people criticising Kirklees Council and the Labour councillors that run it, those who actually bothered to get out and vote did enough to see two marginal wards turn from yellow to red.

This shift, albeit a small one, could see a change in the landscape of Kirklees politics next week.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The Lib Dems clearly have to elect a new leader but who will come to the fore, current deputy John Lawson or Lindley man Cahal Burke, who easily defeated a Tory challenge in his ward?

Will the Tories fancy a change of direction also?

Their man Clr David Hall has been a strong critic of his veteran Labour opponents, but he has been relatively low profile on a day to day basis.

The Tories need new, young support if they are to ever return to the heady days of running the council, a power they last held a decade ago.

One of their brightest hopes, recent graduate Elena Bunbury in Holme Valley North, was easily beaten, coming in third behind Labour and the winning independent, Clr Terry Lyons.

The closest they came to a gain across the borough was in Dewsbury East where their party chairman Mark Eastwood has been campaigning for at least five years.

His chances were scuppered by a strong showing by former UKIP candidate, Aleks Lukic, this time running as an independent, who took 20% of the vote.

And what of Labour?

Will there be a repeat of 2016 when despite a successful election, councillors had their knives out for leader Clr David Sheard?

Clr Sheard has said he will retire in a year’s time so be in no doubt that manoeuvring is happening in time for his succession.

I doubt the ambitious members among the Labour group will be able to restrain themselves from having another go for the top job next week.