Are you picking up tonnes of election literature pushed through your door?

In just one day I received four leaflets - two from the same political party - and I must have received near to 10 so far.

Whether anyone knocked on my door to have a chat is not clear.

But I have been in before when people have posted leaflets pitching for my vote and they haven’t tried to have a conversation with me.

My front door has never invited a hopeful politician or party member to knock on it.

Not long after one leaflet drop I saw a Tweet from the political party I’d just received a leaflet from telling me what a great reaction they’d had on the doorstep of the neighbourhood I live in.

I don’t believe they are never challenged by the public on the doorstep either and I’d love to hear some honesty about how they were challenged and how they overcame it. After all, being a politician means facing opposition, criticism and overcoming obstacles.

They will have some tough decisions to make if elected and I’d rather know how they deal with difficulties.

If you didn’t already know we have local elections coming up.

A third of the councillors currently elected to Kirklees will face re-election at the polls on May 3, although some are stepping down for good and budding new councillors are pounding the streets hoping to be elected in their place.

These polls could change the face of Kirklees.

It was risky of the current Labour controlled council to hike council tax 6% in an election year - we vote locally three out of every four years.

Having covered Kirklees’ goings-on for the Examiner plenty of times I have seen councillors wrestle with the idea of putting bills up.

It’s not something they do with glee, but nevertheless it doesn’t look great to the majority of households facing a financial squeeze.

As a journalist I actually like the fact we have such a diverse range of political representation. Currently there are 31 Labour, 19 Conservative, nine Liberal Democrats, four Independents and three Green Party members serving as councillors.

The opposition total more than the ruling party but it’s good form that the party with the highest number of councillors rules.

It’s meant many long meetings where deals have to be struck but it’s made councillors of different parties work together.

I think that’s what the general public want - less bickering and more cracking on with the job.

Anyone who has watched Prime Ministers Questions will get what I’m alluding too, the hollering and the not answering questions directly is replicated at local level sometimes too - by all parties.

The days of business people, recently retired, standing up to do their bit for the community are gone. Political parties rule and there’s little room, save for a few Independents, to get a look in at being a councillor now.

I’ve been lucky to meet many councillors - some are impressive, some not, and seeing them in action at meetings has shaped how I have vote previously.

The things that may shape your vote this time may be things our elected councillors have no control over - I’m thinking Brexit and whether HRI A&E can be saved.

Unless Kirklees miraculously finds a pot of gold to buy out a PFI contract for a hospital in another town the future of A&E is not in the hands of our council.

Instead we should judge our future councillors by the care they aim to provide for the elderly, care for vulnerable children, public health, emptying bins and cleaning the streets, roads, parks, leisure and libraries.

On May 3 I’ll go and vote for the person I think will do a good job for me on the things they have power over.