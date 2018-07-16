Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Carnival organisers have condemned the gunmen who brought terror to the streets of Huddersfield.

They fired three shots from a car after the procession had returned to Great Northern Street after a parade through the town centre and a party was getting into full swing.

Fay McIntosh, chairman of Huddersfield African Caribbean Cultural Trust, (HACCT), said it “categorically” opposed the actions of those responsible and revealed that the aim is for the carnival to return next year.

Police said three males in a grey car drove along Great Northern Street before shots were fired at 5.40pm. They were detained and are now in custody after being arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Fortunately, the bullets missed the revellers who had earlier enjoyed a spectacular parade in glorious sunshine. Several cars were damaged by the shots and witnesses said somebody could easily have been killed.

Fay said: “On behalf of HACCT which organises Huddersfield Carnival we would like to say a massive thank you to all of those who came to support our local event. As usual the pavements were filled with spectators who patiently waited to see the colourful costumes on display.

“There isn’t a ‘thank you’ big enough for all the mass bands that took part. Without you, the event could not have been possible. We appreciate all your hard work put in throughout the year.

“Unfortunately, as you are all aware, a small minority of people who don’t share the same values, lost focus and their behaviour and actions had devastating consequences on the event that the majority of us who had come out to enjoy the day.

“West Yorkshire police have indicated that this was a targeted attack by a group of individuals who took the opportunity to use our event to publicly air their differences.

“HACCT categorically oppose the actions of these people and wish to publicly apologise on behalf of the organisation for the distress and trauma caused to our genuine supporters of the Huddersfield Carnival.

“This was a family event and no consideration was given for the consequences to our children and elderly members of our community in executing this pointless attack.

“We will be in direct discussions with council officials and the law enforcement agencies to ensure that safety remains our paramount focus on future events.

“It is our intention to commence with the planning process as soon as we have de-briefed and formulated an effective working model.

“If next year’s event is to be a success we need to raise sufficient funds to ensure that we are in position to hold an event that is ‘fit for purpose’, we need your help!

“It is important that we have this help from you, the members of the public, to support us in anyway possible to fund the infrastructure required for a return to Greenhead Park.”

The event started with a single float in the Mayor’s parade in 1974 but has steadily developed to become a massive summer event attracting more than 30,000 spectators and over 2,000 participants.