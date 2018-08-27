Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An all-out bin strike could begin across Kirklees within weeks if outstanding welfare issues are not resolved.

Already this summer Unison workers have taken industrial action in the Huddersfield area following complaints about alleged harassment, bullying and racism claims.

The dispute which has rumbled on for months also concerns demands for members to be able to take their holidays with some workers claiming they have as much as 40 weeks accrued which they have been unable to take.

Paul Holmes, Unison’s Kirklees branch secretary, said: “There was a meeting at the Navigation Tavern, Mirfield, on Friday where it was decided that if outstanding welfare issues were not resolved to their satisfaction by Friday, September 14, then there would be a call for all-out strike action from Monday, October 1.”

Last month he explained that members were “at the end of their tether” with Kirklees Council.

Council leader, Shabir Pandor, said he was “very concerned” to hear about the possibility of such action and said the council was “doing everything we can” to avoid such a situation developing.

“Management are working very hard and my view is that there will be a solution. We are more than happy to talk to Paul and I understand where they are coming from.

“A bin strike serves no purpose. I am very concerned and I was very disappointed that there was a strike last time.

“My view is that there is always a solution but it takes two sides.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We are in regular contact with Unison and met the lead steward on health and safety on Friday when no issues were raised.

“We continue to work with the unions on a local and regional level to ensure any issues are resolved.”

The dispute has been ongoing for months with seven-day strike action held in July which also saw workers picketing Huddersfield Town Hall.

It resulted in some bins not being emptied for three weeks with some residents claiming it was even longer.